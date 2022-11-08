LAGRANGE — No one has ever doubted just how important tourism is to LaGrange County, but at Monday morning’s LaGrange County Commissioners meeting, Phyllis Youga, the executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau gave the commissioners numbers to support that fact.
Youga made a year-end presentation to the commissioners outlining the role tourism plays in the local economy, and painted a picture showing how the LCCVB help grow that industry. The LCCVB is supported through an Inn Keepers tax overseen by the county.
The LCCVB, in conjunction with the state’s tourism office, commissioned an annual study on the impact of tourism in LaGrange County. According to that report, visitors spent more than $42.2 million while in the county. Nearly $10 million of that was spent on lodging, and $10.5 on food and beverages. An additional $14.3 was spent shopping, and other $7 million was spent on gasoline. Visitors spent nearly $1 million on entertainment and recreation.
The research showed that for every dollar spent by visitors in LaGrange County in 2020, 40 cents of each dollar stayed local and contributed to the gross county product. Of that $42.2 million spent in LaGrange County, Youga said research shows that 17.1 million stayed in LaGrange County and helped to support nearly 500 jobs supported directly by tourism.
Youga said the numbers show LaGrange County actually weathered the pandemic well and bounced back quickly once the pandemic started to wane. She added it helped LaGrange County shares a border with Michigan.
She called Shipshewana the “big dog” of LaGrange County tourism but said the LCCVB is working to get visitors to expand their vision of LaGrange County and start exploring attractions offered by LaGrange, Topeka, Howe, Wolcottville, and Mongo.
“Shipshewana is the big dog, but it’s not all there is to do,” she said. “There’s plenty of outdoor, plenty of attractions, a gem or a jewel in every single community throughout the county. And so our job is to get visitors to make sure they know about all of that.”
Amish culture is still a big driver of tourism to LaGrange County, and Youga would like to see more businesses find new ways to capitalize on that interest such as creating a quilt museum.
“There’s no denying that that’s an asset in our book when it comes to promoting us over somebody,” she said. “So and they have a huge interest in that and something like an Amish barn, you know, an Amish home that they literally could walk through and see would be of interest. So that’s something our jobs to plant these ideas to gather these ideas, plant these ideas and some private, individual firm company takes over, builds that, and then we promote it.”
Youga told the commissioner that trail expansion could be another important tool to help grow tourism. When Shipshewana extended the trailhead for the Pumpkin Vine Trail one mile by moving into the town, tourism in Shipshewana increased by another 8,000 people a month, all people who were using the Pumpkin Vine Trail.
“That’s huge, so we want to continue to support that,” she added.
The tourist season tends to start in May and run through December. Youga said she’s like to see the LCCVB help businesses find a way to make tourism year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.