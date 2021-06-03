HOWE — Four people were injured and one driver arrested after an SUV crossed the median and struck a passenger car on the Indiana Toll Road near Howe Tuesday evening, according to the Indiana State Police.
Daniell Sabater of Des Plaines, Illinois, who was driving a 2021 Volkswagen passenger car, his wife, and their 2-year-old son, all sustained injuries during the crash.
Mother and son were flown by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, according to an ISP news release. The toddler’s injuries were serious, but mother’s injuries were minor. Daniell Sabater was transported by ambulance to the hospital in LaGrange with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
All three were properly restrained, and the vehicles airbags deployed successfully, factors which likely prevented much more serious injury, the news release said.
The driver of the second vehicle, Jon Marcus McGlory, 37, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was treated at Parkview LaGrange Hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the LaGrange County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
McGlory was driving a green 2000 Ford Expedition westbound on I-80 near the 118.3 mile marker at approximately at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said. McGlory lost control of his vehicle after allegedly falling asleep and swerving to miss an orange construction barrel. The Expedition left the roadway to the south, crossing through the grass median, entering the eastbound lanes of I-80, and crashed into the 2021 Volkswagen passenger car.
Both vehicles rolled multiple times and sustained serious damage.
Troopers found McGlory to have a preliminary breath alcohol concentration of 0.117%, above the legal limit of 0.08%. McGlory, who has been cooperative in the investigation, voluntarily submitted to a blood draw at the hospital for a chemical test.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by Howe fire/rescue personnel, LaGrange EMS, the Parkview Samaritan flight crew and Grates Wrecker Service.
The investigation is ongoing.
