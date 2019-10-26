KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Cares Christmas Bureau, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will take applications to assist families in Kendallville with children’s needs for Christmas.
The program focuses on providing children with basic needs such as clothing, coats, gloves and boots. The program also assists elderly and disabled individuals with food assistance.
Applications will be taken one week only, Nov. 4 through Nov. 9, at RE/MAX Results, 125 E. North St.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and additional evening hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Applicants must be residents of Kendallville, bring proof of address with two recent utility bills and driver’s license or photo identification.
The Christmas bureau also needs volunteers to adopt families in need. The program is designed to get community businesses, organizations, and families involved in helping a family who has expressed a need for assistance through the Kendallville Christmas Bureau.
This process takes place Monday, Nov. 4 through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Email kendallvilleadmin@resultsnei.com or call 260-347-4206 to be matched with a family. Volunteers who adopt a family will receive a copy of the family’s application which will include contact information, ages, sizes and needs.
Those who adopt a family are asked to determine what they feel they would like to provide for that family such as clothing, groceries, coats, boots, shoes, toys, and assistance with utility bills, bedding or other needs.
The scheduled delivery date is Saturday, Dec.14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers who adopt a family may have the bureau deliver items, but all items must be wrapped, tagged and dropped off at the RE/MAX Results office no later than Thursday, Dec. 12.
Volunteers may make arrangements for delivery with their family, but must let the bureau know their plans.
The bureau will accept donations of new items. Donations may be dropped off at the RE/MAX Results office or call 260-347-4206. These items are always needed: socks, underwear, board games, books, Legos, Nerf products, crafts, Disney-themed items, superhero items, music items, coats, baby toys, or financial contributions to buy items that families need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.