KENDALLVILLE — Debi Pfaffenberger, Noble County’s coordinator with the United Way, shared a quickly organized lunch Thursday with her colleagues and partners at The Community Learning Center.
Pfaffenberger announced her retirement Wednesday and that her last day on the job would be Friday. That didn’t stop her CLC friends from organizing a small luncheon in her honor.
“This has been in the works for a while, “Pfaffenberger said. “ I had planned it before the merger. That has happened, and I don’t need to be here. It’s a good time to go.”
The United Ways of Elkhart and LaGrange counties had merged in 2019. Noble County’s United Way joined the new organization Jan, 1, 2021, and the three counties became Crossroads United Way of Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties..
Pfaffenberger, Noble’s United Way executive director at that time, had said then that the merger process had taken three years and would bring more impact to the community through its regional resources. She moved into the Noble County coordinator’s position in January when the merger took effect.
Pfaffenberger said she and her husband, Thomas, are looking forward to spending more time with their children, grandchildren and other family members. She said they may eventually explore the “snowbird idea” but thinks that is down the road.
Pfaffenberger, so used to community involvement and service, is easing into retirement. She plans to volunteer with The Crew youth center and its board of directors. She will still oversee the 2021 Power of the Purse event on Aug. 27 for Crossroads United Way, as well, making sure that the event will be revived after its 2020 cancellation because of the pandemic.
Pfaffenberger said Power of the Purse tickets will go on sale June 1 on the Crossroads United Way website: www.crossroadsuw.org.
Staff from the Crossroads United Way will generally be in the Noble County office in The Community Learning Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but the schedule may vary. They plan to check messages and serve Noble County needs until Crossroads United Way hires a new coordinator to replace Pfaffenberger.
