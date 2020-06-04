ALBION — Noble County’s Relay for Life isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop it this year.
Organizer Carol Schellenberg knows last year’s Relay wasn’t as good as it could have been, and later this summer, she’s hoping to bring it back in a big way.
And, in her view, it’s needed now more than ever.
“I think, being in quarantine, we have pulled away from everybody,” she said.
The Noble County Relay for Life is scheduled to kick off Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse square in Albion.
With the date well past Gov. Eric Holcomb’s projected reopening date of July 4, and the event being outside, Schellenberg said she’s hopeful this won’t spread the coronavirus, especially among people who have or have had cancer.
“We’re outside. We can practice good social distancing. If people are concerned, wear your mask,” Schellenberg said.
Pushing to have a well-supported Relay for Life is important, Schellenberg said, to get the funding cancer research needs.
The Relay for Life funds the American Cancer Society, which researches ways to beat cancer.
Sponsoring and participating in the Relay for Life should be especially important to people whose lives have been touched by cancer, too, since they are more susceptible to COVID-19.
“To me, COVID hasn’t stopped the progression of cancer or people being diagnosed, so I’m not going to let COVID stop us,” she said.
Struggles of cancer patients is something near to Schellenberg. After all, she was one.
“It sucked when I sat there and my doctor said, ‘Sweetheart, this is not the news I want to tell you,’” she said.
In June 2015, she was diagnosed with oral cancer, but because of immediate, aggressive treatment and surgery, she’s been in remission.
To support others who have been through or lost someone to the same thing she has, Schellenberg is asking for volunteers, sponsors and participants to make this year’s Relay for Life one that can help push cancer research forward.
This year’s Relay will circle around the courthouse square, with roads blocked off so walkers can use the street.
A silent auction and concession stand will be available at the Relay. Around 5 p.m., Schellenberg plans on having a dinner for cancer survivors and their caretakers who preregistered.
The Luminaria ceremony, where people light up paper lanterns decorated in honor of cancer survivors, will take place at dusk.
To sign up with a team, visit relayforlife.org and sign up for Noble County’s Relay.
To sponsor, donate, volunteer or ask other questions, call Carol Schellenberg at 446-5370 or email at cls@ligtel.com.
