3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Victor M. Alesi, 43, of the 500 block of Burdette Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 5 felony. Alesi was held without bond.
Roger L. Boese, 62, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Boese was held without bond.
Theresa M. Clements, 34, of the 500 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was booked at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of contempt of court. Clements was held on $500 cash bond.
Dylan M. Cox, 21, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Cox was held on $1,500 cash bond.
Thomas R. Kinnison, 27, of the 7100 block of Landlord Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Class B misdemeanor charge. Kinnison was held without bond.
