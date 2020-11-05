KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Disposal will start picking up trash at all residential properties starting in 2021 and will be running routes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Most of the city will be served on Wednesday, with west-side residential areas on Thursday and subdivisions north of U.S. 6 getting picked up on Friday.
Kendallville first discussed adopting a citywide trash hauler in April 2018, but the plan was shelved following the fire and costly cleanup at the former McCray Refrigerator Factory that kept city officials and the budget tied up.
This year, Kendallville leaders picked the effort back up and put out bids to haulers for weekly trash service, every-other-week recycling and a twice per year curbside cleanup service.
Noble County Disposal submitted the lowest overall bid at $469,016.04, close to $100,000 lower than the next lowest bidder, to win the contract.
Starting in January, Kendallville residents will be paying $13.38 per month for their trash and recycling service.
Compared to what residents were paying with Noble County Disposal on individual contracts, that rate represents about a $20 savings every quarter.
Trash service is only taking place inside the city limits and other residential areas such as Noble Hawk and Cobblestone or other communities outside the city borders are not included in the contract.
Garbage and recycling pickup will happen across three days, with most residential areas getting pick up on Wednesday.
Wednesday trash pickup will cover every area south of U.S. 6 and east of S.R. 3 to the north of the railroad tracks. South of the railroad, Wednesday pickup will cover everything east of Weston Avenue, east of the railroad spur at Drake Road and south of Ohio Street to the southern city limits.
That covers all the old-town neighborhoods around Main Street as well as all neighborhoods south of the downtown.
Thursday trash pickup will be for the residential areas west of S.R. 3 on the north side including Orchard Place as well as the neighborhoods located off Drake Road.
Friday’s trash day will be for any residential areas north of U.S. 6, which includes Friendly Village and Arvada Hills.
Kendallville sent out a two-page Q&A about trash service with this month’s utility bills to residents, so they’ll have answers to common questions.
Residents who currently use Noble County Disposal will be able to keep using their current garbage totes, although they can call the office to upgrade to a 96-gallon can if they currently have a smaller one.
Kendallville residents who currently have trash service with a different provider will be issued a Noble County Disposal tote in the future.
Residents will have a black-lidded tote for garbage and a yellow-lidded tote for recycling.
Noble County Disposals asks that residents bag any and all garbage, but that they do not bag recycling, as it makes it more difficult for the recycler to sort.
Residents will be able to recycle cardboard (must be broken down), aluminum and tin cans, newspapers and plastic bottles. Food containers should be rinsed before being placed in the bin and lids should be removed from bottles.
Noble County Disposal advised residents to put their trash out the night before pickup, but at the latest by 6 a.m. the day of collection. Trash cans should be brought back to the house by the end of the day or may face nuisance citations from the city.
All pickup will happen at the curb and no pickup will be done in alleys, so some residents may need to change where they pull their garbage cans.
Residents must use the totes provided by the hauler, as they are designed to be picked up by the company’s garbage trucks.
