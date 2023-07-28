KENDALLVILLE — A young man who once struggled with reading has now opened a bookstore in downtown Kendallville to share the joy of reading with others.
PB&J Brownbag Books opened in June at 201 S. Main St., in shared space with Whatchamacakes. The bakery, coffee and ice cream shop operates behind the soda fountain. The bookstore uses the high shelves with the rolling ladder for its inventory of books in every genre.
Store owner Bryan Thomas noted that PB&J is a popular peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich, but said his new store is named after the three people who are working together in the new venture: his father, Paul; himself, Bryan; and his Uncle John, who is a book store owner in North Manchester. His father and mother, Cheryl, help out in the store.
His uncle is nearing retirement, Thomas said, and he has inspired Thomas to continue the legacy of his uncle’s business.
“I got my first 124 books from Uncle John,” he said.
Thomas said he started with a mobile bookstore and traveled to renaissance fairs to find customers. He went online with his bookstore in February.
Thomas said his own interest in books started with the comics. His interest grew with exposure to other genres by his parents, who are both educators.
“I struggled with reading,” he said. “I started reading with my mom. We read “Star Wars,” J.J. Tolkien, Star Trek, and many others. I want to bring the joy of reading back.”
PB&J Brownbag Books joins several other locally owned bookstores that have recently opened in northeast Indiana, even as mall and big-box national bookstores are seeing a decline from less foot traffic and online shopping.
Thomas chose Kendallville as the place to open his bookstore as a tribute to the legacy of his famous paternal ancestor, Dr. Harold C. Urey. Urey, a Kendallville High School graduate, became a world-famous scientist and won the Noble Prize for Chemistry in 1934 for his discovery of heavy hydrogen. Urey worked on many developments, from the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb to the NASA space program.
Thomas credits Eli Hogan of Hosler Realty for helping him find another business where he could share space. Hogan matched him with Lisa Stuckey, the owner of “WhatchamaCAKES” coffee, bakery and ice cream shop in the former Klinkenberg drug store.
Thomas is taking a broad brush to create his customer base, believing that a niche market is not the best option in a small town. He has selections for all ages and in every genre.
“I market to everyone. Everyone is welcome here,” he said. “I have everything. I can order anything through the store.”
His inventory of books includes all the classic literature, from Emily Bronte to Edgar Allen Poe, spiritual, self-help, grieving and loss, children, young adult, gothic, science fiction, mysteries, thrillers, comics and graphic novels.
He said young people especially like comics. In addition to Star Trek, Star Wars, and the superheroes of comic publishers DC and Marvel Comics, Thomas carries content from other comics publishers such as Dark Horse, IDW, Vertigo, Image and Mango.
PB&J Brownbag Books has been open weekdays during the summer, but the hours will change Aug. 7 when school begins.
Thomas is a teacher of English and social studies for grades 3-6 at the Islamic Academy of Kendallville.
Hours after Aug. 7 will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7 am. to 6 p.m.
The bookstore will also be open extra evening hours, along with other downtown merchants, during this week’s Freedom Friday, when the pocket park will be dedicated
