By Patrick Redmond
LAGRANGE — Ten-year-old Daniah Nieto is accustomed to being the smallest kid in her class.
When she was just three, Daniah just seemed to have stopped growing. She also started having difficulty eating, and doctors were at a loss to explain why.
Within a year, doctors fitted Daniah with a feeding tube. It was a way to supplement her diet and to make sure she was getting the needed nutrition.
By five, Daniah was attending kindergarten, and with the help of her teachers, the school staff, and her classmates, Daniah flourished, at least in the classroom. But the reasons behind her diminutive size still remained a mystery.
One year later, Daniah finally underwent an extensive battery of tests, one revealing she suffered two extremely rare, and likely linked genetic mutations — Smith-McCort Dysplasia and Dyggve-Melchior-Clausen Dysplasia. Those conditions result in uncharacteristic and somewhat abnormal skeletal development and are characterized by shorter limbs, a shorter trunk, and a barrel chest. These conditions are not noticeable at birth, and the condition is so rare fewer than 100 cases have been observed worldwide.
But having a diagnosis was only half the battle. Doctors were still at a loss to prescribe treatments and explain what Daniah’s future might hold.
“Her condition is so rare we couldn’t find any information about it online until about a year ago,” said her stepfather, Will Koda.
For Daniah, life was far simpler.
She wanted what any kid wants, to have as normal of a life as possible. As her doctors searched for answers, Daniah ran, skipped, and jumped with her classmates. She thrived in the classroom. She brought home good grades. She loved science, especially engineering. And as soon as she was able, Daniah joined the intermediate school’s robotics club. She became part of a cheer squad relishing the role as the team’s flyer. Though small, her dreams, her parents said, were big.
“I want to be famous,” Daniah whispers as she flashes a quick smile.
Pushed for the details, Daniah says she’s narrowed her dream job down to one of three possibilities.
“A singer, an actor, or a fashion designer,” she said.
But recently, Daniah’s dream started crashing all around her.
It started with intense pain in her leg. That soon gave way to a hobbled gate when she walked. Then she started having trouble walking at all. In just six weeks, Daniah went from running to needing a wheelchair and is required to wear a neck brace.
“It was scary,” said her stepfather.
But for the first time, Daniah and her family found hope in the form of doctors at Shiners Hospital for Children – Chicago that specializes in orthopedics and spinal cord injuries. They met with Daniah and studied her case, formulating a plan they’d hoped would get Daniah back on her feet. It was news Daniah’s mother, Karen, said she’d waited more than seven years to hear.
Doctors said Daniah required surgery to fuse several vertebrae in her back. That procedure would relieve pressure on her spinal column. Though the idea of surgery makes her nervous, Daniah called the Shiners hospital, its doctors and staff amazing.
“They make dreams come true for kids like me,” she explained, saying her goal is to walk again.
But the good news didn’t last long. After undergoing a full MRI body scan, doctors realized Daniah’s condition was more difficult than first thought. Her first and second cervical vertebrae had broken away from her spinal column and were starting to drift toward her cerebellum. Those bone fragments were putting additional pressure on her spinal column causing a loss of sensation in her legs. What had only weeks ago started as spinal surgery now turned into emergency brain surgery.
Daniah and her family will travel to Chicago Thursday for a preoperative meeting. Daniah is scheduled to be wheeled into surgery on May 26.
Thankfully for the family, Shiners offers its services at no charge. But to get Daniah to Chicago, and finding a place for her family to stay while they wait costs money they just don’t have.
Daniah’s family also learned once she is released from the hospital, Daniah will require at least six to eight months to recover, and her room at home will need to be fitted with some specialized equipment like a working hospital bed.
So, Daniah’s friends, family, classmates, and teachers are trying the help raise money to help. The school has hosted a penny war where all proceeds go to the family. In addition, the teachers have been baking cookies and selling them during lunch at the school for $1 a piece.
Lakeland Intermediate School Principal Brad Targgart will be donning a purple tutu today and riding an adult-sized tricycle through a gauntlet of water balloons all to raise money to help the Koda family.
“Everybody loves Daniah,” said Andi Sherman, a family friend spearheading the campaign to raise money for the Koda family.
“Having a child all of a sudden in a wheelchair in a house that isn’t set up for it has been very trying for her family. They’re trying to make their home accessible now but things are just moving quickly.”
Sherman is working with other Lakeland parents and the community to raise funds for the family.
“We’re still trying to get things squared away,” she explained. “We’re trying to get them the money they’re going to need.”
Sherman is working to organize a couple of community-wide fundraising campaigns. Details about those events have yet to be finalized.
Information about Daniah and links to methods to donate to the family can be found on a Facebook page called “Little girl, big dreams” –found at facebook.com/daniahnieto. There’s even a link to an Amazon wish list page where Daniah has flagged a few items she hopes will make her hospital stay and her recovery a little more pleasant.
Donations can also be sent to the Lakeland Intermediate School PTO, in care of Lakeland School Corporation, 0825 E 075N, LaGrange, Indiana, 46761
“It’s been an absolute joy to help them,” Sherman said. “They didn’t ask for this. They’re just a wonderful family and love to help them by putting this all together.”
