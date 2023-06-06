Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Brooke R. Farlow, 31, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Farlow was held without bond.
Jeremy Fugate, 47, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public indecency-public nudity, a Class B misdemeanor. Fugate was released on his own recognizance.
Ronald L. Williams, 55, of the 6300 block of Avon Lake Road, Spencer, Ohio, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Williams was held on $5,000 cash bond.
Bernard L. Fischer, 52, of the 300 block of Harris Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of simple assault-battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and violation of condition, modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor. Fischer was held without bond.
Juan S. Flores, 56, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Goshen, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Mary E. Gibson, 26, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needed, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
John C. Costanzo, 59, of the 7600 block of South C.R. 795E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of aggressive driving, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Costanzo was held on $2,500 bond.
Alexis J. Marshall, 20, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Marshall was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard D. Meyers, 38, of the 400 block of State Street, Elkhart, was booked at 9:38 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Shella J. Polly, 52, of the 300 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Polly was released on her own recognizance.
Josefina B. Quintanilla, 40, of the 1200 block of E. U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Krista S. Reynolds, 28, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Reynolds was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.