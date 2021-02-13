LAGRANGE — When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the Midwest and forced many day-to-day activities like work, communication and church to move from the real world to that of the digital realm, it quickly became apparent that members of the disabled community were grossly underserved.
Now, thanks to a federal program administered by the state, the advocacy and support organizations like The Arc of LaGrange County, members of LaGrange County’s disabled and special needs community will get some of the tools they need to connect to others in this digital age.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Thursday her office is awarding $1.6 million in federal Community Connections for People With Disabilities grants to 11 communities, including LaGrange County, to help improve access to technology by people with disabilities. The program is offered through a partnership between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services.
Locally, the state approved an Arc request to provide it with $68,113 allocated through LaGrange County that will be used to purchase 50 new iPads. Those devices will be to create a new technology lending library members of the disabled community can use to help them better connect with friends and family.
“It’s great news,” said Deb Lambright, the director of development of The Arc of LaGrange County.
The goal of the federal program is to develop innovative technology strategies and cultivate strong community partnerships to address the negative social, economic and health effects of COVID-19 on Hoosiers with disabilities and to increase community and workplace inclusion for this population.
“The pandemic has disrupted the life of every Hoosier,” Crouch said. “These partnerships will reconnect Hoosiers with disabilities to their crucial support systems, while creating a new way for these individuals to thrive and pursue their aspirations.”
In addition to the iPads, the state has agreed to allow the money LaGrange County was awarded to be used to purchase data plans that enable those new iPads to connect to the Internet from almost any location.
Lambright said this new library will allow members of the disabled community to do things many of the tasks they’ve been locked out of during the pandemic, liking attending a digital Sunday worship service, or chatting online with friends and family, and even visiting a doctor online.
Prior to the pandemic, tight budgets and decreased state support meant purchasing and providing members of this community with technology like iPads was impossible.
“This is a very big deal to us,” Lambright explained. “We have nothing like this at all. We have no technology for the people we serve. This will allow us to create a lending library. In our homes, in our group homes, our clients will be able to take these home with them and interact with their friends and colleagues, they can use them to attend appointments or video chat with the doctor. This is going to be amazing.”
The federal program stipulated that the grants be paid to official entities like LaGrange County or the city of Indianapolis, and then distributed to organizations like Arc. Other disabled communities to receive support from the state include those in cities such as Batesville, Columbia City, Goshen, Indianapolis, Marion, and South Bend. Disabled communities in Dubois, Lake, Madison, Parke, and LaGrange counties also received support.
