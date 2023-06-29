Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Kraig W. Campbell, 56, of the 4900 block of Firwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell posted $1,000 bond and was released Tuesday.
Jared C. Greer, 38, of the 500 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday while in the custody of the Noble County Jail on a warrant. No charging information provided. Greer was held on $8,542.47 cash bond.
Dimitri N. Kruse, 32, of the 1900 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of unlawful use of customer/911 database information, a Class A misdemeanor. Kruse was released on his own recognizance.
Pedro Magallanes Jr., 41, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Magallanes was held without bond.
Daniel W. Resler, 30, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 300E, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Resler was held without bond.
Jose D. Segovia, 43, of the 900 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Segovia was held without bond.
Nathanael M. Tuttle, 45, of the 1600 block of North C.R. 1150W, Cromwell, was booked at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kenneth L. Uetrecht, 51, of the 100 block of First Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Santos Herrera-Alvarado, 29, of the 1500 block of South Fourth Avenue, Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment. No bond information provided.
Richard Wagoner, 41, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
