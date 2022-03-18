KENDALLVILLE — A buddy program that pairs third graders with kindergarteners is paying off with more skills building for students and less trips to the principal’s office.
East Noble school board members heard a presentation Wednesday night about Trail Buddies, a peer mentoring program at South Side Elementary School.
“The goal is have everyone have a buddy,” said South Side guidance counselor Jessica Carden, who led the Powerpoint presentation.
The program has 108 students now, but the goal is to expand the program to all grades. Since the program began in September, Carden said the number of students sent to the office for disciplinary reasons has declined.
“Students gain a sense of belonging. The older kids practice their leadership skills,” Carden said.
Peer mentor pairs work together at scheduled times during the week on art projects, reading together, words of affirmation and other interactive activities. Three kindergarten students, on individual videos in the presentation, said they liked reading books and writing words with their third-grade buddies.
Carden said words of affirmation is a guided exercise where students work together on identifying their positive traits. As an example, students may team up to write about things they love by listing something they do or objects that they have.
During public comments, East Noble English teacher Charles Barber spoke about attending a political forum on education in Leo. He noted that the panel had no teachers as panelists, and that one teacher who spoke was shouted down.
An East Noble staff member, identifying herself as Ms. Roberts, congratulated administrative assistant Cathy Wright on her upcoming retirement after 30 years with the corporation, 18 of those years in the central office.
“You’re an absolute gem. You will be greatly missed,” she said.
Roberts also reported on extracurricular activities at South Side Elementary School, including a National Honor Society for students in grade 4 and 5, Student Council, robotics contests for grades 4 and 5, and a student newspaper called “Scoop.” Math Bowl will be April 12, with students now meeting once a week to prepare.
Eva Carpenter quoted 2 Timothy 2:22 and asked board members if they cared about children during her comments about sexualization of children.
Bret Carpenter quoted Matt 18:6 and said the novel, “Lord of the Flies,” was on a banned-book list for its graphic depiction of racism, sex and profanity. He said “good literature” did not lead to morality.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Tessa Dickerson, special education teacher at Rome City Elementary, effective March 22; Lilliana Pita, instructional assistant at Wayne center Elementary, effective March 18; Harley Shaw, instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary, effective March 25; and DeAnn Booth, sixth grade girls basketball coach at East Noble Middle School, effective March 3.
Retirements: Cathy Wright, administrative assistant for East Noble School Corporation, effective June 30.
Reassignments: Kristin Baerman from Skills for Success teacher at East Noble Middle School to Mild Intervention Special Education Resource teacher at Rome City Elementary, effective April 11; Jenifer Holbrook from Basic Life Skills teacher to Skills for Success teacher at East Noble Middle School, effective April 11.; Dawn Stewart from a three-hour food service assistant position to a five-hour food service assistant at Rome City Elementary, effective retroactively to Aug. 2.
New Hires, pending completion of required expanded background screening: Clarissa Bates as speech and language pathologist, effective at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year; Hanna Denton, first grade teacher at South Side Elementary, effective at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year; Diana McClish for the temporary instructional assistant position at Rome City Elementary, from March 10 until the end of the 2021-22 school year; Amy Carpenter as a seven-hour FLS instructional assistant at East Noble High School, effective April 11; and Hope Stoltz as a seven-hour special education instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary, effective March 14.
ECA Positions: Olivia Smolinske as assistant track coach at East Noble Middle School for the 2021-22 season.
