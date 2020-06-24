KENDALLVILLE — If you blinked, you may have missed most of Kendallville's downtown streetscape work.
The $1.31 million project was expected to last through summer and into fall, but the work has moved surprisingly quickly for the amount of concrete destruction and construction that was required.
General contractor Malott Contracting brought what sometimes looks like a small army of neon-yellow-shirted workers to tear out old sidewalks and curbs, fill and smooth dirt fill and then pour new concrete at a speed that's surprised even city officials.
While crews are finishing up the last section of sidewalks in the original contract — the east side of Main Street down around The Strand — there's still more to be done this summer.
If you've been downtown lately, you may be noticing some of the rough edges still out there, places that haven't been filled in or are still roped off with warning signs and caution tape.
If you're wondering what's the deal with these different kinds of spots, here's the info about what's left to get done in the streetscape project:
Corners
While the new sidewalks and curbs are in for the majority of the blocks between Rush Street on the south and Harris Street to the north, you may have noticed that street corners haven't been done yet.
The reason for that is electrical, as electricians still have some work today before those corners are sealed over, Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said.
"The corners, the electrician needs to make connections from corner to corner prior to pouring," Derby said.
Electrical upgrades were one important component of the streetscape project, as downtown festivals struggled to have reliable power hookups.
Street lights
Anywhere you see a bigger chunk of concrete missing in the sidewalk, that's the site of new streetlight.
Kendallville removed all of its old, concrete-pillar, cobra-head lights downtown. If you've been driving Main Street at night lately, you've probably noticed its a lot darker than usual.
As part of the project, downtown is getting new antique-looking decorative street lights. The lights will be black in color and have two separate lamps, one tall one that will shine light over the street and a second, shorter lamp that extends over the sidewalk to cast more light on the walkways for pedestrians.
The streetlights will also have their own electrical hookups for Christmas lights and other needs.
Colored concrete and trees
If you've noticed some dark gray patches of concrete with open square-holes in front of them, those are the locations where new trees will be planted.
First, the darker patches are colored concrete aimed at breaking up the typical sidewalk as a decorative feature. Kendallville originally have planned for a different type of decorative inlay in the sidewalks, but changed later to the darker strips as a cost-saving measure when the project price came in higher than expected, Derby said.
Those colored concrete patches are paired with the tree wells in downtown. While some are open right now, they'll eventually be covered with new metal tree grates around two new types of trees.
The short, puffy canopied Callery pear trees are out and will be replaced with Frontier elms at the intersections and Skyline Honeylocust trees in the mid-block areas.
Both trees grow to about 40 feet at maturity and will give the downtown red and yellow colors in the fall when the leaves change.
Sidewalks to the tracks
Right now, the nice new downtown sidewalks dead-end into the old, ragged looking sidewalks north of Mitchell Street in the area around Family Video and Splash-n-Dash Car Wash.
Kendallville originally opted not to fund streetscape work north all the way to the railroad tracks, again due to the higher-than-expected bid price of the downtown work.
However, the city reserved the option to add on that section later, with the intention to do so once the city completed a combination and expansion of its tax increment financing districts, thus giving the city access to more money from the lucrative Eastside TIF district.
That's been done and the city has given verbal notice for contractors to complete the northermost section. The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission will meet in the near future to officially approve the extra expenditure of about $123,000, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
Main Street repaving
With the new sidewalks in place and curbs buttoned up some temporary asphalt, you may have noticed that Main Street itself is looking pretty shabby in comparison.
Kendallville has been delaying paving work on the downtown drag for years, because the city didn't want to lay new asphalt until after the sidewalks and curbs were torn out.
The city's long delay in securing a $600,000 state grant that made the streetscape work possible has added plenty of wear-and-tear to Main Street, but the good news is that it will finally get a fresh coat of asphalt — next year.
Kendallville had originally planned to do the paving work in 2021 — it's not technically part of the streetscape project — and despite the project much quicker than expected, the city has tapped out its available street funding for this year.
So you'll have to get through one more winter with Main Street as it is, before getting the finishing touch of a new surface downtown in time for the start of festival season next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.