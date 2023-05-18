AVILLA — For pretty much all of her life, she has been a consistent advocate for faith, service and reading.
At age 90, Sr. Theresa Renninger is still going strong at St. Mary’s School in Avilla.
On Wednesday, staff surprised her with the dedication of the Renninger Reading Room, a special area set aside within the school’s library.
“I was very, very surprised,” Renninger said after the room was officially dedicated with a blessing from Fr. Dave Voors.
She also quipped to a gathering of admirers: “I have to come back for how many years?”
Retired Kendallville chiropractor Dr. Tom Jansen was taught by Rennniger. So were his son and his grandson. He was on hand for Wednesday’s dedication.
“The positive attitude she has — it’s enlightening,” Jansen said.
There is joy in the 90-year old, and she is as intent on spreading that joy as she is in helping children learn to read.
“It’s genuine,” Jansen said. “It comes from her heart. You feel better after spending time with her.”
A past principal and teacher at St. Mary’s, Renninger still drives to school. Every day. Like clockwork.
“Talk about a constant in my life,” school librarian Patty Benedict said. “The kids get to see her every day. The biggest thing is her presence.”
Benedict said that Renninger doesn’t just pop in for a visit. She works, checking out books and re-stocking the ones that are returned.
“I would not know what I would do without her,” Benedict said. “She hasn’t changed at all.”
When Renninger isn’t having a particularly good day, you’d never know it, Benedict said. Renniger has a motto: “Offer it up,” which encourages people to submit their suffering to the Jesus, who suffered for all.
St. Mary’s has adopted “Offer it up” as its theme for this school year.
Along with her library duties, Renninger also helps younger children with their reading, something she has done for more than a generation of students at St. Mary’s.
“If children learn how to read, they can do most anything in life,” Renninger said. “I tell them, ‘The more you read, the smarter you get.’”
Reading has an important faith component.
“They can read Scripture,” she said. “They can read about the saints. They need to read about the saints.”
Benedict’s two sons, Jacob and Zachary, were the driving force behind Wednesday’s dedication.
“They really wanted to do something for Sr. Theresa,” Benedict said.
Pleased with Wednesday afternoon’s surprise, Renninger’s commitment to the children hasn’t changed.
“It gives me a reason to get out of bed,” Renninger said. “I love what I do. I love the children.
“I’ve probably gotten more out of this than I’ve given.”
