WARSAW — Thursday was payback time for Noble County E-911 — in the best way possible.
Noble County dispatchers filled a tote — and much more — that had been given to them by Indiana State Police dispatchers and gave it to their counterparts at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 6, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Lazloff, ISP Regional Dispatch Center Manager Bradley Deane and two radio dispatchers from the Fort Wayne Post made a surprise delivery to the Noble County E-911 Dispatch Center through the Totes of Hope program.
Recently, the District 22 State Police Dispatch Center received a tote full of snacks, drinks and other goodies from Miami County Central Dispatch. This tote is a gesture from one center to another center that has been affected by a traumatic event, or even series of traumatic events.
The post’s midnight shift was on the job two weeks ago for a pursuit from Fort Wayne to Kendallville, turned shots fired, turned barricaded event. Miami County dispatchers sent a tote to show their support to their counterparts at the state police.
Veteran, and senior regional dispatcher Darcey Goehring suggested “paying it forward” to Noble County E-911, which also played an integral role in the pursuit and shots-fired incident which ended with the arrest of a LaOtto man near the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park.
Noble County dispatchers paid the gesture forward Thursday to their counterparts in Warsaw.
Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney said Kosciusko County dispatchers were chosen for two reasons. Kosciousko County had recently seen a rash of serious motor vehicle accidents involving serious injury. Coney said it was also important to her to recognize a group that Noble County dispatchers routinely work with.
“You’re paying it forward,” Kosciusko County E-911 Director Sarah Lancaster said. “It’s nice to know somebody cares. We appreciate you guys thinking of us.”
Thursday’s exchange in the basement of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department also allow dispatchers like Bonnie Clevenger of Noble County to put a couple of faces to the voices she hears frequently on incidents which involve both counties.
Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes, a 1995 East Noble High School graduate, said dispatchers are absolutely essential.
“We rely so heavily on their information,” he said of road officers. “That’s sometimes how we survive.”
Dispatchers carry their own brand of stress. The officers they send into harm’s way are people they develop a close relationship with. Despite that, they have to keep their cool and make sure vital information is passed on to officers on scene and to those coming to assist.
Coney has a particular bond with one Noble County officer in particular — husband Sgt. Carey Coney. She recalled a recent pursuit her husband was involved in and she was dispatcher.
“I think head,” she said. “I think the worst thing possible is going to happen.”
By doing so, Lancaster said Coney becomes more valuable.
“You’re also planning ahead,” she said, finishing Coney’s thought.
That kind of closeness only comes from someone who knows the struggle and stress themselves. That’s what makes Thursday’s tote delivery so special and so necessary.
“Dispatchers are totally unrecognized in emergency situations,” Lancaster said. “If we don’t take care of our own, we aren’t going to be taken care of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.