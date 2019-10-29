SHIPSHEWANA — A Indianapolis-based environmental organization is hosting a free solar energy workshop in Shipshewana tonight.
Jesse Kharbanda, the executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council will be speaking at the informational meeting at the Farmstead Inn. That meeting starts at 7 p.m. Kharbanda will be one of three speakers at the meeting.
“The reason we’re hosting these the workshops is because there are these two incentives at the state and the federal level that are going to phase out,” he explained. “We just want people to take advantage of those before they’re gone.”
The Hoosier Environmental Council is a public interest organization Kharbanda said works in three areas – improving environmental health, protecting land and water and promoting a sustainable economy.
“We include promoting solar energy as part of promoting a sustainable economy. This is a sector of the economy that are going to create the next generation of jobs and will be a lot lighter footprint on the earth,” he said.
Kharbanda said the organization decided to host a workshop in LaGrange County because it could be a prime area for solar generation.
