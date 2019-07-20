KENDALLVILLE — It may have been an animal-less auction Friday amid oppressive heat and humidity, but that didn’t stop buyers from having another big bidding year.
That included starting the auction off with a record-breaking bid for 10-year 4-H member Alyvea Bender’s beef steer and also had some other records broken.
This year’s bidders paid a total of $227,214.50, a slight decrease from last year. In 2018, bidders paid a grand total of $235,340.34, accounting for a dip of about 3.5%.
The all-time record was set in 2017, when $250,697.32 was bid.
Friday’s auction was a little different than most years in that the animals people were placing bids on were absent from the show arena.
With a forecast high of 92 degrees, humidity upwards of 70% and a heat index that could soar as high as 110 degrees during the day, 4-H organizers made the decision to exempt animals from the bidding block.
Most of the barns were empty on Friday, with only a few animals who hadn’t been taken home after the conclusion of the last 4-H show on a hot, humid Thursday.
“We don’t want to stress the animals,” Purdue Extension Director Doug Keenan said Friday of the decision.
Instead, 4-Hers stood in front of the field of bidders by themselves, or sometimes carrying their won ribbons and banners or baskets of goodies for the winners of their lots.
The show opened with a big sale, as Bender stood to open the auction for her beef steer. Bidders wanted to open with a big statement, as a large conglomerate of bidders banded together to offer $13,795, breaking a previous record of $10,250.
Olivia Aungst broke the poultry duck record, bringing in $1,533 and Meagan Kabrich sold her roaster for $2,305. Max Earnhart also tied the record for swine gilt carcass at $1,400.
One other unofficial record that may have been set Friday? Shortest auction.
Purdue Extension Educator Sara Weeks said without shifting animals in and out of the ring and with auctioneers moving quickly due to the heat, the annual event wrapped up about 1:30 p.m.
Here’s a roundup of Friday’s auction sales:
Dairy cow milk: 2 entries, $1,750
Dairy goat milk: 1 entry, $600
Beef: 11 entries, $36,770
Dairy: 23 entries, $48,825
Market goats: 18 entries, $14,247.50
Dairy goats: 19 entries, $11,545
Poultry: 54 entries, $34,768
Rabbits: 35 entries, $19,184
Sheep: 19 entries, $14,316
Swine: 52 entries, $42,259
Swine carcass: 4 entries, $2,950
