Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, step right up!
Ready yourself for a slice of America!
A slice of what brings us together, not what divides us.
A slice of magic, even.
May I present to you — the American carnival.
A feast for the senses.
The glow of a thousand different colored lights on amusement rides like so many constellations of pink, blue, green, yellow and white.
The sound of laughter, of gleeful yells from rides, the mechanical whirl of rides, of carnival music.
The smells… oh the smells! Corndogs. Elephant ears. Popcorn. Cotton candy! Lemon shake-ups!
If you grew up in small town America — and maybe not-so-small towns, too — you have a carnival memory from your youth. Maybe it came into town as part of the county fair or your communities’ annual festival.
A delightful respite from the relentless, same-old, same-old days of summer, days colored gray by heat and repetition.
Then one day you wake up and there’s something different.
The gray days and nights outshone by neon (in the old days, LED today); the sound of crickets and boredom woven together, chased away by festive music and the cheerful, playful screams of children on rides defying gravity.
Monotony replaced by… magic!
- - -
The magician stands under the shade of the cotton candy/lemon shakeup booth at Churubusco’s Turtle Days, head covered in a semi-floppy safari hat, on the breast of his gray shirt the company’s logo. In one ear, a black earpiece.
Bright blue eyes scan what is growing to be a great crowd. The heat has eased off and the Churubusco throng is large and growing larger.
Everyone wants a slice of what the carnival has to offer — joy, some laughter. A slice of this thing that sprouts up in the middle of the night as if the result of cast spell.
That magic is what keeps Paul Huesman going.
The owner of Huesman Amusement Company, he knows there is a couple out on their first date in the crowd. Maybe holding hands for the first time. Maybe that first kiss will happen amid the bright lights or on the ferris wheel.
Something big will start here. Under the bright lights.
“People are making memories at this event,” he says, a week after working Albion’s Chain O’ Lakes Festival. “I love this business.”
Opening act
Paul Huesman is 60. He’s had heart attacks. Surgeries. When he was 44, doctors told him he wouldn’t live 15 years.
He celebrated that 15th year by having a surgeon install a stent in 2021.
It’s a miracle he’s here at all. Or maybe it’s magic.
But he is in here. And everywhere.
Last week in Churubusco. The week before in Albion. Today? He’s in Peru.
His roots in the business run deep.
Paul’s father was an auto mechanic by trade.
“My dad started it as a hobby,” Huesman said of the amusement business. “He had five boys and needed to make some more money.”
His father purchased a snow cone machine and started going to weekend carnivals. Then he added a cotton candy booth.
Then an amusement ride.
The hobby became a full-time gig.
Paul Huesman was there the whole way.
After school. Weekends.
To say he didn’t like the commitment at 14 is an understatement. But he was with his dad.
The Huesman family became subcontractors with Poor Jack Amusements. Paul talks admirably about Poor Jack Amusements, things he learned from the owners.
When Paul was 26, his father died. And the business became his.
He’s been on the road ever since.
His brother Matt no longer works with him, but Paul Huesman says he was a big help in the early going.
It’s not a cheap proposition to run an amusement company.
The Ferris wheel Huesman Amusement Company brought to Albion had only been run six other times. The company had purchased it from a manufacturer in Poland the season before. It cost north of $250,000.
“It’s a nice ride,” Huesman says. “They’ve got quality in their work.”
Some rides cost up to $750,000, he says. He recently bought a new lighting package for one of the rides. It set the company back $50,000.
Like he worked for his father, another generations of Huesman has entered the business.
Sons Ethan and Collin are working with him. Each has purchased his own extra food booth for extra income.
Paul says he’s had a passing thought about selling his operation just so his sons don’t have to put up with the hardship that is the carnival life.
But they have taken to it. Like he took to it.
And for now, he gets to work with his sons every day. His wife, Andrea, is here, too. Ethan's girlfriend, Lexi Barlow, has joined the troupe. How great is that?
A hard life
It isn’t easy bringing the magic to town after town after town.
Huesman knows the sweat from the tear-down in Albion the week before, a sweat that had hardly dried before it comes on again during set up in Churubusco.
It can take a couple of trained workers 3 ½ hours to set up a single ride.
The logistics to even get here are as formidable as the sudden June heat.
Huesman Amusement Company has brought 13 semi loads to Turtle Days, bringing 15 amusement rides and food booths, and a pair of 300 kilowatt generators.
Those semis? Those generators? They require fuel, a commodity with skyrocketing prices, cutting into profit margins like a magician cutting his assistant into pieces.
All those semis needed unloading, the rides put together and tested to make sure they are safe, working with fire marshals to make sure everything is up to code.
All hopefully done by 10 a.m.
Done by 10 a.m. so Huesman and his 20 or so workers can crawl into their RVs and get some shut-eye.
Around 5 that night, the crowd will be coming and expecting everything to be perfect.
“They think it just happens,” Huesman says. “It’s magic.”
Huesman’s Amusement Company will make 22 stops this summer and into early fall. In 21 or so weeks.
That’s 22 set ups. Then 22 tear downs.
The sun and weather show no mercy.
On opening day in Churubusco? The heat index was approximately 107 degrees.
The show must go on.
And it does, with an army of 20 carnival workers.
Imagine the life, if you can.
But you can’t.
Not unless you’ve spent weeks on the road, with only the occasional trip home to the company’s Shelbyville headquarters.
Once, there was a stretch of five weeks or so when Huesman Amusement Company worked every single day.
Every single day.
Imagine your work day finally ends around 11 p.m. on a weeknight in Albion or Churubusco? Where do you go to finally get your supper?
Restaurants are closed. The closest big city is more than a half hour away.
That once-upon-a-time five-week stretch without a break?
“It seemed all we ate was gas station chicken and gas station pizza,” Huesman says.
In 2016, Huesman went on his own, contracting for his own work, setting up his own schedule.
The life
Who would put up with such a schedule?
Not many. Today’s younger work force wants to work four-day weeks.
To work in a carnival is to be working six days a week, and every weekend. Holidays? Ha!
“The Fourth of July? That’s a money day,” Huesman says.
His current operation should have 25 workers. He came to Albion and Churubusco with 20.
Finding help?
“It’s always been hard for us,” Huesman says. “Everyone wants the weekends off.”
So who would want to do it?
Brian Forker does. So does Jim Woodworth.
Both work for Huesman Amusement Company.
Woodworth, 54, is from LaGrange. He caught the fever for the job when he was 26 and happened upon a carnival in Centreville, Michigan.
“I just went to the workers to see if they needed any help,” Woodworth says.
He’s worked for three companies since, traveling with shows as far as the Upper Penisula in Michigan and Florida.
The on-the-go schedule suits him.
“It’s all different scenery,” Woodworth says. “It’s not the same old boring stuff. I like to travel.”
When winter comes, he heads back to LaGrange and does work in construction or remodeling homes.
The hardest aspect of the life? The tear-downs and set-ups.
“That’s the toughest part,” Woodworth says.
“It’s physical, manual labor,” Forker, 43, says. “It’s rough on your body. It puts a toll on us.”
The heat? Well, it is what it is, Woodworth says.
“It’s the weather,” he says with a shrug. “You’ve got to go with the flow.”
It’s not a job for traditional “family men.”
“It doesn’t work,” Woodworth says. “They end up quitting and going back to the wife.”
Huesman has a strong, core group of people who have been with him for several seasons. But he’s always looking for help. Turnover can be high.
“Some will do it for a little while,” Forker says. “It’s more of a lifestyle.”
And a difficult one.
People look down their nose at carnival workers.
“We’re still discriminated against,” Huesman says. “People are hard to deal with. The general public is not nice.”
One of the big complaints comes when a parent is told their child is too short for a ride.
“It’s for their safety and ours,” Forker says. “When they step inside your gate, you become their mom and dad.”
Forker says the best strategy when someone displays hostility is to just smile.
Carnival workers are called names, disrespected at almost every turn.
But to Huesman, they are his people.
It’s hard for him to describe what draws them in to a life most people don’t understand.
“It’s just a lifestyle,” he says. “I can’t explain it. A lot of people, they don’t have family. We’re all just sort of a bit of misfits. They become family. I look at them like they are lost souls.
“They consider each other family.”
With Paul Huesman at the head.
Forker expressed admiration for Paul and what he has done for him personally. While others may go home in the winter, Forker has been given lodging above the shop and helps work on rides — some need painted every winter, others need minor repairs.
With that loyalty Huesman has shown him, Forker says that when Paul asks him to do something, how could he not do it?
Huesman doesn’t see color when it comes to hiring, doesn’t discriminate against anyone. But there is one group of people he just can’t stand.
“I hate lazy,” he said. “If you’re going to do it, do it 100% or 110%. If you don’t have time to do it right, you sure as hell don’t have time to do it twice.”
Huesman admires his current work force.
“They’re some of the hardest workers I’ve known,” he says.
And they need to be to put on this show, to provide this colorful, alive oasis in locale after locale, day after day.
The show must go on.
And it does.
It’s magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.