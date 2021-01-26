LAGRANGE — Lagrange County authorities are hoping to learn a little more about the person or persons responsible for distributing packets of extremist letters that contain white supremacist language and contained COVID-19 misinformation at Topeka and Shipshewana homes early Sunday morning.
The letters were placed inside of newspaper boxes, on mailboxes between the mailbox and the red mail flag, or in plastic bags weighted with rocks on the ground near newspaper boxes.
At least a dozen Topeka residents appeared to have received the letter, which consisted of a single sheet of paper, printed on both sides. The headline on the letter read “White Lives Matters” in large, bold all caps font. That letter suggested it exposed a list of so called satanic commandments such as lies, slander, mind control, prostitution, and “Queer Sex”, and “Race Mixing”.
The second page offered a long and rambling prayer.
Shipshewana residents got a slightly different packet than those left for Topeka residents. It included an additional page that also bore a second “White Lives Matter” banner but then went on to suggest people treat COVID-19 with a chemical compound most commonly found in industrial bleach.
The letters claimed that chlorine dioxide, an industrial disinfectant, “is a scientifically proven natural remedy for COVID-19”, a claim it made while offering no evidence to support that statement.
Neither letter gave any indication as to who or what group might have created the documents.
The letters were forwarded to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and then on to the FBI.
Topeka resident, Harold Gingerich, the founder of the Eden Worship Center and the chaplain for both the Topeka police and fire departments found one of the packets outside his home Sunday morning. Gingerich called the letter “unsettling.”
“I went out to get my paper Sunday morning and there laying close to it, was a sandwich bag with a folded piece of paper,” he said.
Once he looked at the letter in the bag, he said he felt compelled to snap a photo of the letter and forward it to Topeka Town Marshal Stan Strater Jr. Gingerich, a member of the LaGrange County Council, also promised to drop his letter off at the Marshal’s office Monday morning. Gingerich said by the time he arrived Monday morning at the Marshal’s office, several other people had already dropped off letters they found outside their homes.
Gingerich said the letters represented an extreme theological position.
“These are extremist views, and it’s definitely white supremacy,” he said describing the letter’s contents.
One Shipshewana Lake homeowner who also received a copy of the letter reported seeing an unknown SUV driving slowly through his housing development around 6 a.m. Sunday apparently dropping off letters at various paper boxes in the subdivision.
Strater said Monday morning he’d heard that some of the letters may have been dropped off at homes in Noble County, although it’s unclear exactly how widely spread the packets were.
“I was shocked to see this around here,” he added.
Strater said he thought about a dozen of the letters had been dropped off at homes around Topeka. He said many people worried about why they’d gotten the letter and others hadn’t.
“They’re not sure what to think,” Strater explained.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said his department sees events like this about once a year. The letters offer few clues as to who is responsible.
“We look into these as much as we can,” the sheriff said.
His advice to anyone who received the letters is to simply throw them in the trash.
“We simply don’t know if someone is trying to entice someone else, or just sending out their propaganda,” Campos said.
Finally, health care organizations caution against using products that contain chlorine dioxide to combat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning saying such products are dangerous and the agency is not aware of any scientific evidence supporting their safety or effectiveness.
“Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19. The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.
