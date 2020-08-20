LIGONIER — No Marshmallow Festival. No Pioneer Festival.
But, one Ligonier fall staple is still on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic — the 48th annual Pumpkin Fantasyland.
As with every year, this fall’s Pumpkin Fantasyland will run though the month of October at Fashion Farm.
Fashion Farm’s corporate officer Jason Becker said with how the pandemic is going to evolve from here until October, it’s impossible for them to have a definite plan for exactly how the fall festival will run.
However, Becker said he’s staying in contact with health officials and making what he feels are the best choices for the community.
“We have to be diligent with what we have and the opportunity we have, but we also feel it’s important to have an activity for families to go out and do,” Becker said.
One big reason why Becker feels comfortable with having Pumpkin Fantasyland is that it’s outside, which allows for more social distance and a better air flow.
Right now, Becker is planning a few modifications to the traditions of Pumpkin Fantasyland. For one, the maze, which features the Hall of Presidents and showcases the year’s theme and other painted pumpkins, will likely be one-way through.
It might also have another exit, but Becker said he’s still finalizing plans.
Another staple of Pumpkin Fantasyland that will be different this year is visiting school groups. Traditionally, Fashion Farm has tried to make the festival educational for younger kids, making it a popular field trip spot.
This year, though, many schools have nixed school-sanctioned travel off campus, leaving Becker to figure out how he’s going to adjust.
One constant remains, though — Becker said there will be pumpkin doughnuts.
