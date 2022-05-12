ALBION — Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker admits it was a “hair-brained” idea, pun intended.
As a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, a mentoring program for youths in need, Walker called Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and asked him if he’d be willing to shave his head if the office staff at the sheriff’s department raised enough money for the cause.
Noble County deputies and confinement officers were allowed to grow goatees for $25 or full beards for $50 in the month of November to raise money for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. The amount was doubled if they wanted to keep the facial hair during December.
But the women who work at the facility wouldn’t have the same opportunity, so Walker came up with his idea. Weber’s initial reaction?
“I’m not going to shave my head,” he told Walker.
But when the women who work in the jail and in the office came through, so did Weber.
Confinement officer Renee Cunningham did the honors with trimmers on her boss.
“It was my pleasure,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t know it was going to be such a good day. I get to shave the sheriff and he buys us pizza.”
Through its beard fundraiser, its team in the Bowl for Kids Sake and the head shaving, the department raised $2,500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. As the top fundraiser, the department received a $500 stipend to spend.
“We donated it back to Big Brothers/Big Sisters,” Weber said.
Weber has been involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program for several years, and he knows the impact it can have on youth.
You could say Weber decided to show more scalp because he’s got a bigger heart than most.
“My hair has never been this short,” he said this week. “You couldn’t ask for a better program.”
Walker has his head shaved by his daughter, Confinement Officer Madison Walker. During her training to work in the jail, Weber Tasered his daughter. He called his close-cropped hairdo her chance to get back at him.
Along with raising money, the shaved heads have raised some eyebrows, and caused more than a few chuckles.
“It gets people laughing,” Walker said. “It’s important to stay connected with the people you work with.”
He added that connecting with young people through a program like Big Brothers/Big Sisters is one of the most important things a police officer can do to help his or her community.
The shaving certainly didn’t hurt the mood amid jail staff and office workers.
“It definitely helps to boost morale, that you’re working with them to accomplish something,” Cunningham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.