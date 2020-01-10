EMMA – Charlie Yoder became Westview’s all-time leading scorer in the Warrior boys’ 85-43 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Hamilton Friday night.
Yoder had 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. The senior forward has 1,739 career points. He was tied at 1,711 with Gary Yoder heading into Friday’s game.
Westview built a 46-20 halftime lead.
Mason Yoder had 14 points, seven rebounds for the Warriors. Drew Litwiller had 13 points and five assists, and Brady Yoder added 12 points and three steals.
Alex Thain had 16 points and six rebounds for the Marines.
The Westview girls won at South Bend Career Academy on Thursday 53-17. The Warriors are 3-13.
In other area NECC action Friday, Lakeland swept a doubleheader over visiting West Noble, 65-60 in overtime in the girls’ game, then 56-47 in the boys’ contest. The Chargers led for most of the girls’ game before the Lakers rallied.
