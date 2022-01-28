ALBION — Despite the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office passionate plea for jail time, a Noble County man who pointed a shotgun at police officer in 2019 won’t see any time behind bars.
Andrew W. Kellogg, 32, of the 6200 block of West C.R. 400S, Columbia City, was sentenced by Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer Wednesday to two years on community corrections and then three years on probation on a single count of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Five additional years were suspended.
Pointing a firearm is a Level 5 felony when it is pointed at a police officer. That enhancement carries an extra 5-20 years in prison. According to terms of a plea deal, the enhancement was set at five years, with all of that time suspended.
The plea agreement left to Kramer’s discretion the sentencing on the reduced Level 6 felony charge, which carries a range of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Joshua Snyder, then a Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy who is now a patrolman with the Ligonier Police Department, responded to a noise complaint on Oct. 26, 2019, to the 6200 block of West C.R. 400S.
When Snyder pulled his marked vehicle to the residence of the caller, he observed a truck driving through an adjacent field. Driving on the road, Snyder followed the truck back to another residence.
When he stopped, a woman got out of the pickup and then Snyder said he observed Kellogg with a long gun, according to court testimony. Kellogg got out of the truck with the gun, and Snyder said he yelled for Kellogg to drop the weapon as the man approached his position, but instead Kellogg became agitated and fired a single round from a double-barrel shotgun into the ground.
Then from a distance of less than 20 feet, Kellogg briefly pointed the shotgun at Snyder.
“He would have been justified in every form to kill Mr. Kellogg,” Noble County Deputy Prosecutor Leslie Shively said.
When Kellogg finally put down the weapon, police found a single live round in the shotgun.
Kellogg said he did not know the man yelling at him was a police officer.
The defense and Kramer, at various points in the hearing, agreed that Snyder would have been legally justified in firing on Kellogg in that circumstance.
The defense argued for no jail time, citing Kellogg’s personal progress regarding an alcohol addiction. He admitted to be being intoxicated at the time of the incident. His attorney said the incident was a “perfect” storm of a conflict with a neighbor mixed with alcohol.
Kellogg told the judge he has not had a single drink of alcohol since that night.
“I’m very convinced the next time I pick up a bottle, it will be the death of me,” Kellogg said.
In her argument for jail time, Shively said the fact that Kellogg was drunk when he pointed the shotgun at Snyder “doesn’t negate what happened.”
Shively said she understood that Kramer faced a difficult decision, weighing Kellogg’s rehabilitation with the need to hold him accountable for his actions.
Shively said the circumstances “certainly necessitate time in the Department of Correction,” citing law enforcement’s willingness to do their jobs despite great personal risk and the volatility of relations between police and the general public in some communities.
“The officer spared my life that night,” Kellogg told Kramer prior to sentencing. “It would be a privilege to pass onto others what I received (from) officer Snyder.”
According to the defense, Kellogg has been doing just that. Shortly after his arrest, he entered in-house treatment at Serenity House. He completed the program on Sept. 8, 2020.
John Kidd was house manager at the Serenity House were Kellogg lived for nearly nine months. Kidd testified to Kellogg’s growth as a person.
“Andrew is a picture of what Serenity House is,” Kidd said. “I’m proud to be in Andrew’s life.”
Kellogg said he continues to go to the Serenity House in Albion to help mentor and receive support from other addicts. He also attends two AA meetings a week.
Kramer cited mitigating factors in the case, including Kellogg’s sobriety and his need to support his family with the aggravation factors of the tragedy which could have occurred.
Kramer said the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.