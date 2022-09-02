KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe has long been an advocate for youth. On Thursday, she shared her time with Kendallville’s littlest citizens at Cole YMCA Preschool and got a first-hand look at how the preschool is nurturing young children.
Handshoe brought a favorite book, “A is for America” by Devin Scillian, to read aloud to two classes of preschoolers. The alphabet book is about people, places, things, famous landmarks, and historical events, linked to a letter of the alphabet.
Cole YMCA CEO Casey Weimer and Lisa Walter, the YMCA’s early childhood director, were on hand to greet Handshoe.
Weimer said the mayor’s visit to the preschool reinforces the YMCA’s mission to nurture the potential of youth, improve community health and give back to neighbors in Noble County. The YMCA provides early learning opportunities for preschoolers at three locations, serving 150 students and setting them up for success.
“One of the best ways to tackle closing the achievement gap is when we work side-by-side with our neighbors, community partners and elected officials,” Weimer said. “Mayor Handshoe has been a long standing supporter of the Y and is passionate about the youth in our community.”
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,687 Ys engage 21 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.
Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.