ALBION — As a new year unfolds, Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center, about two miles west of the courthouse on C.R. 300N, is looking to engage more of the area’s residents and commuting workers. The center stands ready to help them take advantage of a variety of programs and services designed to enhance their physical, social, and emotional well-being.
Augusta Hills LRCC is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon; and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
A calendar on the center’s website provides up-to-date information about availability of spaces and scheduled activities.
Membership information and forms are available online and may be processed electronically, by mail, or in person. Payment options include month-by-month (autopay) or once every 12 months. Checks, credit cards and cash are accepted. All memberships are good for one year from date of purchase. Rates range from $55 for a single child to $330 for a family of four.
The center has earned praise for its multisport gymnasium, an innovative post-frame building that features a raised, indoor walking track accessible by an electric lift. The building incorporates the use of less-than-traditional interior building materials to create an appropriate environment for its country setting.
The gymnasium accommodates a variety of recreational and sports activities including basketball, pickleball and volleyball, as well as walking.
While some walkers love the view of the rolling countryside through the windows, others enjoy the opportunity to watch fellow community members playing pickleball on the gym floor below, a common sight since the sport has continued to grow in popularity across the region.
In addition to the gymnasium and recreational opportunities, Augusta Hills LRCC also features The Lodge, a building that formerly served as a golf course clubhouse, plus a multipurpose outbuilding.
The Lodge provides multiple gathering and meeting spaces, restrooms, and a warming kitchen. The outbuilding provides a space for sheltered activities better suited to the outdoors.
These spaces are available for rent (with discounts for facility members) by programmers and have been used by dozens of families, local employers, and other individuals and organizations from across the county since the center opened. Typical uses have included private celebrations, employee trainings, company and organizational meetings, holiday parties, yoga and other fitness and wellness programs, and more.
In addition to enjoying discounts on rental options, members of the center also enjoy free, unlimited access to the recreational facility during open hours and free or discounted access to programs. Non-members are welcome to enjoy free access to the Lodge when the center is open (and not reserved for private use) and may purchase day passes to use the gym for just $3 each.
The center’s website provides up-to-date information about upcoming programs and gym schedules for “pick-up” games, as well as instructions on how to register in advance when necessary.
Since opening in 2021, Augusta Hills LRCC has been the site of a wide variety of programs offered by various individuals and organizations including yoga classes, cooking demonstrations with food samples, dog obedience training, nutrition classes, core workouts, euchre, CPR and AED training, sewing, and financial workshops.
The center is always seeking programmers interested in sharing their specific skills, time, knowledge, and talents to enhance the lives of others in the community. Interested parties may contact Tori Gallagher, facility manager, to explore how to arrange use of Augusta Hills LRCC as a venue for programs.
Augusta Hills LRCC members are encouraging their neighbors and peers to visit the center, take a tour, enjoy a day pass to join a game, and to simply get to know how Augusta Hills LRCC might enrich their lives. Schedules and more information are available at augustahills.org. The center is also active on Facebook.
Individuals interested in learning more are encouraged to subscribe to the Augusta Hills LRCC mailing list at augustahills.org/contact-us to receive occasional updates by email, or they may stop in at the center.
Additional inquiries may be made by calling 260-636-3800 or email at augustahillslrcc@gmail.com. Augusta Hills LRCC is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Volunteers, donations, and sponsorships are all gratefully accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.