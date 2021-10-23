TOPEKA — As he drives his combine up and down a large field of popcorn, Russ Yoder has a lot on his mind.
For starters, it’s rained more than ten inches in October. That means the ground in the center of his 400-acre popcorn field – almost five acres in size – is still holding standing water, making it impassable with a large piece of farm machinery like a combine. So as Yoder approaches that portion of the field, he has to carefully creep his combine forward, turning away when he feels the big machine start to bog down. That portion of the field will go unharvested for a few more days. Yoder said he hopes the rains will hold off and the ground starts to dry up.
Yoder’s farm, Yoder Ag, is the last large-scale popcorn farm left in LaGrange County. This year, Yoder will harvest nearly 700 acres of popcorn he will harvest, some will be processed and packaged for his store’s shelves, some sold to other popcorn producers, and the rest put on the open market.
Popcorn was once a staple crop on farms across the county and the region. Indiana still plays an important role in the production of popcorn, along with Illinois and Ohio, but all four states pale in comparison to the amount of popcorn produced in Nebraska.
Back in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, small fields of popcorn could be found on farms across LaGrange County. Most farmers produced small fields of popcorn were grown to provide popcorn for movie theaters. It's said a group of growers near Middlebury grew popcorn exclusively to be used to make Cracker Jack.
These days, Yoder said he grows popcorn for two reasons – diversity and history.
“Some years you’ll make more money on it, some years less, but it’s just another way to diversify the farm,” he explained as steers the farm’s combine through a field.
But that history is important to Yoder as well. Yoder's family has a long history of producing high-quality popcorn. Yoder’s great-great uncle, Rufus Yoder, started growing popcorn in 1936, and as the story goes, what popcorn his family couldn’t use, Rufus Yoder gave away to neighbors and friends. That created a real demand and Yoder Popcorn was born.
In addition to running a nearly 2,000-acre farm, Yoder also operates Yoder Popcorn, a small, specialty business that operates a popcorn store on the southwest corner of State Road 5 and US 20, said to be the busiest intersection in LaGrange County. That story sells a wide variety of popcorn, popcorn products, popcorn oils and salts, poppers, gift baskets, and more. Almost all of the corn sold in the store is grown within five miles.
Popcorn is a unique plant to grow, Yoder explained. It’s a smaller and more slender plant than its better-known cousins, field and sweet corn. It has small top roots, meaning it’s prone to falling over. And its yields are at best about 70 bushels per acre. But popcorn, unlike field corn, is measured in pounds rather than bushels.
Yoder has to set up his combine carefully to harvest the popcorn. The large combine has to be able to remove the corn kernels from the cob, but still be gentle enough not to crack those kernels outer hull. If the kennel cracks, it will dry out and not pop.
Yoder’s grows a lot of popcorn for other popcorn manufacturers. The field he’s harvesting this day is called Mauve, a specialty purple hulled popcorn Yoder grows for a southern Indiana popcorn operation. Of the 700 or so acres of popcorn Yoder Ag will harvest this fall, he will only keep about 150 acres of that harvest to provide him with the popcorn he needs for his store. That store sees a steady stream of traffic thanks to its location on the path most tourists use to visit Shipshewana. Yoder expects it to be busy through the holiday season.
It's hard for Yoder not to think of his store as he works. He admits he's been spending a lot of time worrying if the store will have enough gift baskets for customers this season. Also, there's now a shortage of small glass jars Yoder used to package some popcorn, meaning he'll have to rely on packaging popcorn in plastic bags.
Several large corporations dominate the national popcorn landscape. But Richard Yoder, Russ Yoder's father, said Yoder Popcorn survives because it strives to produce the best popcorn possible.
“We're all about quality,” he said.
Russ Yoder agrees with his father.
"We're not like the big guys but for what we do, we're good," he said. "We’ve got a nice little niche in the market.”
