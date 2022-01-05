LAGRANGE — LaGrange’s Town Board members Monday night voted to approve a 33% rate increase in the rate it charges customers for wastewater.
The board voted to approve the new wastewater rate after holding and closing a public hearing Monday night in which no one objected to the new rate.
Board President Ray Hoover said raising rates isn’t a part of the job any member of the town board enjoys, but the revenue that will be raised by the new rate is needed to update and repair the town’s aging wastewater treatment plant.
The town is planning to spend an estimated $1.6 million to replace worn-out systems and update the nearly 30-year-old wastewater treatment plant. Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager, said the plant is basically in good shape, but many of the mechanical components that make up the plant, that helps clean the incoming wastewater, have reached their expected end of life and need to be repaired or replaced.
The new rate is expected to increase the cost of the average monthly residential bill by about $11.55. Jeff Rowe, a representative of the consulting firm of BakerTilly that made the recommendation to raise the wastewater rate, said some of that increase is represented by the ever-increasing costs of operating a wastewater plant.
“Costs continue to go up with inflation,” he explained.
The other driver behind the new rate is the cost the town must foot to replace aging equipment at the plant as well as making needed improvements to the system. Eagleson said the rate increase provides the town with the funds it will need to undertake a five-year plan to modernize the wastewater plant.
“We’ve got a 30-year-old plant down there. You can’t expect stuff to last forever, so that’s why we have to do this,” Hoover said. “It’s not something we want to do, but when people use the bathroom, they want that to go away and the only way we can do that is to keep this plant up to date.”
In other matters, the board agreed to encumber more than $160,000 from the town’s 2021 budget and move those funds to the 2022 budget. That move was necessary because numerous items the board agreed to purchase in 2021 never arrived as expected thanks to ongoing problems with the nation’s supply chain. Money was set aside to pay for things like new computers for the town’s police cars and help pay for a new vacuum truck for the street department, which were carried over to the new year to pay for those items when they finally arrive.
The board opened Monday’s meeting by voting to reorganize itself, once again voting to make Hoover the board’s president. Fred Romer was named the board’s vice president.
