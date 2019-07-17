KENDALLVILLE — In tonight’s Round Robin Showmanship competition at the Noble County Fairgrounds, all the competitors will be on the hot seat as they attempt to show breeds they are unfamiliar with in the quest for the fair’s top overall 4-H prize.
Actually, according to the National Weather Service, everyone is going to be on the hot seat the next three days.
Today’s temperatures are predicted to top out at around 93 degrees. The heat index could make it feel like it’s 102. Friday and Saturday are expected to be even warmer.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for northeastern Indiana from 2 p.m. today until 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to the NWS, a heat watch warns of:
• heat illnesses likely for those spending prolonged periods outside or in non-air conditioned locations.
• prolonged heat most dangerous for young children and elderly.
• car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.
It’s a potentially dangerous time for animals and people.
Both will be on display for tonight’s Round Robin competition under conditions that will be uncomfortable for spectators and competitors alike.
“We want people to stay hydrated,” Noble County Extension Educator Doug Keenan said. “That’s a big concern. Water is going to be the key.”
The same goes for the animals, he added. Most animals are fairly hardy, but many will be washed before and after the competition to keep them from becoming too stressed.
Immediately after winning Wednesday’s premier showmanship competition at the 4-H swine show, Bailey Taylor had her barrow in a small pen at the southwest corner of the swine barn, hosing it down with water. And it was only 81 degrees.
By winning her competition, she qualified to represent the swine show at the Round Robin competition. With temperatures perhaps 10 degrees warmer when the Round Robin competition starts, the stress on animals and people alike will be higher.
Austin Stump will be competing in the Round Robin as the premier showmanship winner from the dairy steer show.
Showing in hot conditions changes things up, Stump said.
“It’s really different. It’s really tiring. It’s not only you getting tired, it’s the animal.”
Some animals become more docile when they are too warm, but others can get cantankerous.
Stump said he can’t control the temperament of the random animal he has to show, but he can control himself.
“For me, it’s just trying to stay collected,” Stump said. “Just staying calm in the key.”
LaGrange County fair officials are bracing for two of the hottest days of the year today and tomorrow, and warn fairgoers and 4-H members to be prepared.
Stay hydrated, said Steve Engleking, the LaGrange County Purdue Extension educator.
For starters, the exhibition building at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds is air conditioned, so it can be used as a cooling center should the need arise.
Engleking cautions people to simply be aware of the heat and keep an eye open for others who might be suffering from the heat. 4-H members have been told to make sure their animals have plenty of water, and a fan blowing on them if that’s possible.
The heat wave’s arrival is at least coming toward the end of the fair, Keenan said. The youngsters — and their animals — haven’t had to endure 90s through the whole week and won’t be too worn down. Much of the time through Wednesday, there was also cloud cover.
The 7 p.m. start for the show works in the favor of the competitors, too, with hopefully the worst of the heat beginning to dissipate.
“I think we’ll be all right,” Keenan said.
For her part, Taylor will be trying what figures to be the impossible considering the thermometer.
“You just have to keep your cool,” she said.
