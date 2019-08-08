ALBION — It's not exactly AT&T or Verizon, but the new texting service being offered at the Noble County Jail is aiding revenues at the facility.
Started in April, the program allows inmates to rent the texting-only devices, which look like an iPhone in a large protective casing.
Texting on the devices, is called “chirping” according to literature provided by the company providing the service. Inmates aren't able to call out, video chat or download or utilize apps that can be installed on normal smart phones. Inmates also are prevented from chirping with other inmates.
Inmates must pay a $4 monthly rental fee, then 10 cents per text after that.
The Noble County Jail deposits its share of revenues from those text into its commissary fund, according to Sheriff Max Weber.
Commissary monies fund everything from programs, such as GED classes, to clothing, bedding and jail maintenance.
It's been a popular program. On Tuesday, only eight of the 86 devices the jail has in use were unused.
That popularity has aided the commissary fund, easing the pressure for other county budgets which might otherwise be needed to fund such things as mattresses or new uniforms.
In June, the program brought in $1,276 to the commissary fund, according to figures provided by jail staff. In July, that number grew to $1,757.
"It's met or slightly exceeded expectations," Weber said. "It has increased the revenue somewhat."
The jail also allows inmates to use traditional phones, for which they are also charged. That phone revenue to the commissary fund for July was $2,533. The combined revenue in July for phone and the texting devices was $4,290. In June, the combined figure was $4,174.
In March, before the texting devices were offered, the phone-alone revenue was $2,723.
The sheriff's department monitors all forms of communication with the outside world.
The phones are distributed to those who have signed contracts after breakfast is served each day. They are then taken away at 10 p.m.
"It gives the opportunity for inmates to have instant contact," Weber said. "It lets them stay in touch with the outside."
Most inmates carry the devices in the front shirt pocket of their jail-issued uniforms.
"They keep them close," Weber said.
The county had no start-up costs with the program.
One of the chirping devices was taken away from a female inmate after she attempted to scratch her name onto the rear of the device.
The devices cost $200.
