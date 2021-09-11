INDIANAPOLIS — A group of LaGrange County kids took their dogs to Indianapolis last month to compete in the state level dog competition at the annual Indiana State Fair. The club members brought home a lot of state fair hardware, including two first-place finishes. The fair wrapped up in late August.
Eleven kids competed with their dogs in the fair’s obedience and agility classes, and several more in the fair’s showmanship classes.
In the Class 1A obedience competition, Jayden Salisbury and his dog Dexter took home fifth place, while Elli Klopfenstein and her dog Nova finished in tenth place. Forty-one 4-H dog club members from around Indiana competed in that class.
In Class 1B Obedience, Trinity Bartley and her dog Koda brought home the blue ribbon by winning first place in a field of 49 competitors. Harper Klein and her dog Diesel took twelfth place.
In Class 2A, Chandler Sloan and his dog Moose earned a sixth-place finish. Sloan was competing against 54 other exhibitors.
In Class 2B, Penelope Eash and her dog Dudley walked away with a second-place finish. That class featured 52 competitors.
In the agility competition, Elli Klopfenstein and her dog Nova bested 26 other competitors in the Beginning A Class to take home a blue ribbon and first place honors.
In the Beginning B Class, Trinity Bartley and Koda finished in seventh place, Harper Klein and Diesel finished n 14th and Morgan Green and Roscoe placed sixteenth.
In the Intermediate B Class, featuring 23 exhibitors, Penelope Eash and her dog Dudley earned a fifth-place finish, while Abigail Ponce and her dog Charlie took home sixth-place honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.