KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Car Show will be back in September as organizers announced this year's date while making a donation from the 2021 event proceeds to the Humane Society of Noble County.
The 2022 Kendallville Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine in the historic downtown along Main Street.
After having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic, the car show roared back to life in 2021 with more than 100 vehicles and plenty of attendees who enjoyed great, sunny weather for the event.
Registration for this year's car show will be from noon to 3:00p.m. at $10 per vehicle. Awards will be at 5 p.m. for the top 1979 and older, the top 1980 and newer, Mayor's Choice, Police Chief Choice, Fire Chief Choice, Best of Show, plus a Homemade Trophy for the Raddest Rat Rod.
There will be dash plaques given out to the first 250 applicants along with a goody bag of advertising items and coupons, as well as lots of door prizes and a big 50/50 raffle.
A DJ and live music by the Hot Rod Kings will provide entertainment from the car show stage, with food and drink booths offering porkburgers and street tacos in addition to the restaurants that are located on Main Street.
The Kendallville Car Show has seen continued growth over recent years like other downtown festivals that have become larger and larger draws. Each year the event has spread to require more and more space to the point where organizers and the city board of works have had to do some more in-depth planning about street closures and where the festival can expand while still remaining in the downtown.
The car show was one of the first annual downtown warm-weather events before others including the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and Food Truck Friday events started adding to the downtown entertainment schedule, both of which have also drawn thousands to Main Street when they run.
Aside from being a fun one-day event for locals and people around the region, the Kendallville Car Show is also giving back, with organizers donated $1,000 to the Humane Society of Noble County from its 2021 proceeds.
"We were finally able to go there on a day and time that we were available — the Humane Society was open and the weather was nice — to get this to them in person! Tracie Mullins, the director was very happy to receive the donation!" car show organizer Dep Hornbeger said.
As the festival has grown, Hornberger and Stephane Langelier have taken on an increasingly large amount of preparation work, so this year they're getting more people involved in the process and always looking for volunteers willing to give a hand.
"We have decided to do the Kendallville Downtown Main Street Car Show one more year and train a couple of new interested downtown business owners how to do it for the future. We are always looking for help and need volunteers to assist," Hornberger said.
