KENDALLVILLE — Five more buildings are getting a chance at a major makeover as part of Kendallville’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
The city has about $325,000 left in its estimated construction budget, meaning more buildings are being added to big facade project.
Kendallville was one of two communities to be awarded the pilot program grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The $2 million grant is specifically focused on doing historic preservation and restoration work in historic Indiana downtowns.
Kendallville and Brookville were the two communities selected to give their Main Streets a huge facelift.
When Kendallville took applications from downtown building owners, the city receiving an overwhelming response, with 25 different buildings submitted. What became immediately apparent was there was more interest than funds available, so the city went through a scoring procedure to rank the different proposals in a tier list.
Kendallville started with its Top 10 first — the buildings deemed to have the biggest impact if they received a renovation — with architectual design and cost estimation wrapped up on those first 10 up earlier this month.
Architects and city leaders met with each of the 10 building owners last week, and while not everyone was able to do the works projects on their buildings due to the cost — projects ranged from $25,000 at the lowest to around $350,000, and even at an 85% grant with 15% match that adds up — but all 10 agreed to do something, even if their projects were scaled back a bit, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said on Tuesday.
With those first 10 firmed up, the city has around $325,000 in budget still available, which means it can start moving down the list to its next buildings.
“According to estimates (and subtracting the funds set aside for the architect), there may be as much as $325,000 left on the table to begin looking at the restoration of buildings that fell into the Tier 2 category,” Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said in a press release announcing the expansion.
Those buildings include, in no particular order:
{div}• 112 S. Main St. (Inspiration Ministries){/div}
• 109-111 S. Main St. (Bargain Shoppe)
• 128 S. Main St. (Carla’s 5 Buck Antiques)
• 121 S. Main St. (The Pure Dream)
• 124 S. Main St. (Picture This in Print)
All five of those buildings are located on the block between William and Mitchell streets.
Architect Martin Riley will be reaching out to these property owners within the next two weeks to gauge their interest in the project and discuss next steps. In the meantime, the architects will be submitting their “first round proposal” to Shannon McLeod with Priority Project Resources, the city’s grant administrator, for review.
How many projects ultimately get funded will be dependent on how construction bids pan out this summer.
All of the projects are being compiled together into one package, which is scheduled to go out to bid with contractors by May. Construction firms will then review and bid the projects, with the city then selecting its best price.
Bidding can go either way. Sometimes competition among many firms lands a good price, even better than engineering estimates. But the opposite can also happen, especially if few contractors are able to commit to the size and scope and work required in a big project, or if material costs and labor run higher than expected.
The final bid price will ultimately determine how many of the now-15 buildings end up getting fixed.
However, Kendallville is already prepared to pick up additional work that falls outside of the $2 million grant project.
Earlier this month, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved setting aside $300,000 in tax-increment-financing dollars for facade projects following similar guidelines to the PreservINg Main Street grant.
The match is a little less generous at 75/25 as compared to 85/15, but the grant is open to all downtown buildings, even ones that didn’t initially apply for the state grant, although preference may be given to owners who threw their hats in initially.
But grant contributions will also be capped at $50,000 maximum, meaning at minimum six additional buildings could be funded, more if projects cost less.
Since that project won’t be subject to state guidelines and oversight, projects will be quoted individually, allowing building owners some more flexibility on who might be hired to do the work they want to get done.
It’s possible that even with the extra $300,000 put in by the city redevelopment commission that, by the end of it all, there are still some building owners who end up on the outs of the grant opportunities.
But, at minimum, the city looks like it has enough money to fund more than 20 building makeovers, which accounts for around one third of the city’s total downtown building inventory.
“We are excited to discover that we have additional funding on the table for more building renovations. This additional funding, along with the $300,000 in funding that has been set aside from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, will have a tremendous impact on our beautiful historical downtown,” Johnson said.
