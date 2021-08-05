KENDALLVILLE — Multiple attendees at Wednesday’s East Noble School Board meeting voiced their opposition to the school district teaching critical race theory, even though it is not a part of the district’s history curriculum.
That didn’t stop a handful of people from speaking — or in some cases belligerently shouting at school board members — on the topic.
During an otherwise short school board meeting Wednesday, the attendees stood up to voice their opposition to Critical Race Theory, which has lately become a recent culture war flashpoint.
Critical race theory is a scholarly analysis of U.S. history and law that suggests racism springs not just from overt bias and prejudice of individuals but can also be found subtly found in law and public policy with the impact of advantaging certain groups while disadvantaging others.
Critics of critical race theory believe it promotes an oppressed/oppressor viewpoint, stokes anti-white sentiment or — more generically as purported by some — teaches kids to “hate America.”
Critical race theory has also recently become something a catchall for opposition to wider diversity, equity or social justice programs. As such, opposition efforts have led to claims that it’s been implemented in classrooms across the U.S., including to children as young as elementary school.
On Wednesday, one speaker urged East Noble to cancel a contract with Champions, a KinderCare Education member, which is partnering with the school to provide half-day child care for 4-year-olds enrolled at the preschool program at Avilla Elementary School, because KinderCare CEO Tom Wyatt made a statement following high-profile police killings of black men in 2020 about the company’s efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion for its staff and students.
Some speakers said they didn’t want critical race theory taught in the schools and East Noble shouldn’t be dividing students by their race.
And one man — who refused to identify himself in accordance with public comment protocols at school board meetings, stating only that he was “Bob” from Kendallville — shouted over school board President Brent Durbin in a rambling address that included reference to people “armed to the teeth” rising up against local governments and school districts.
So how much critical race theory is being taught at East Noble?
“None,” said Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon, who manages East Noble’s curriculum.
“We teach the state standards. Critical race theory is a college-level ideal that is not taught at East Noble,” Lamon elaborated.
The Indiana Department of Education’s U.S. History curriculum includes 10 standards, most of which require students are “Students examine tbe political, economic, social and cultural development of the United States” during different time periods.
Educational points embedded under those time-based standards that may deal with race include study of the institution of slavery and its impacts in the U.S., study of the U.S. Civil War, study of landmark court decisions like the “separate but equal” Plessy v. Ferguson case that offered legal basis for racial segregation, study of the Civil Rights era and study of different immigration laws passed in the U.S. and how they affected the flow of international populations into the country.
State history educations also cover a much wider range of topics that have nothing to do with race, including study of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison, study of the Industrial Revolution, study of the Cold War and its global impacts, the period of economic prosperity following the end of World War II, the rise of modern conservative movement in the 1980s and “Reaganomics,” the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America and its impacts.
