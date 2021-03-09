ROME CITY — Rome City police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras, becoming the latest Noble County department to add the technology.
After waiting a month and getting one additional quote from a vendor, not much changed from February as Marshal Paul Hoffman suggested the town go with a system from WOLFCOM.
The WOLFCOM camera system was the cheapest of the three vendors Hoffman priced, and is well-known in the law enforcement field as the company provides cameras to more than 1,500 police agencies.
WOLFCOM's quote included a complete system featuring six body cameras, on premise storage, backup system, evidence management system, one in-car camera, one cage camera and all of the mounting hardware. The system has a cost of around $14,000. After three years the town would incur a $1,200 annual fee plus a $500 recovery fee annually.
Hoffman said Monday that the price he negotiated was a discount of about a third of its normal price.
Last month, town council members had heard a presentation about a different quote from PRO-VISION, which had cloud storage that required a monthly fee — $58 per camera and $195 more per month if the town wanted redaction capabilities — that turned off town officials.
On Monday, Hoffman presented some information from a third vendor, WatchGuard from Motorola, which had a price tag approximately double the WOLFCOM camera system.
The Motorola system does have some conveniences like automatic downloading and storage, but nothing that justified the "big difference in price," in Hoffman's eyes.
At the best price and with a three-year warranty, Hoffman recommended going with WOLFCOM for the six-camera set, which also includes one in-car camera.
"(Gary Cox), he's the tech guy for the town I had him look at Motorola's and the WOLFCOM and he thought, too, that WOLFCOM was the better choice of the two," Hoffman said.
Cox, who was also at the meeting, said WOLFCOM's system comes with an 8-terrabyte storage server. That's not huge in terms of storing video files, some of which will need to be kept for years before they can be deleted, but Rome City's department isn't that large and the server could be expanded, if needed.
"In Ligonier we'd go through that pretty quickly, but here, it's a start," Cox said, adding that adding hard drives is a relatively cheap and easy to do. "At least with this project here it's a three-year project so if the computer or camera becomes damage it's totally replaceable."
Council members were satisfied with the research done and approved Hoffman's recommendation to purchase the WOLFCOM system.
In other marshal's department news, Hoffman asked to hire Rich Bailey as a reserve for the department with a focus on handling firearm-related topics for the department.
Bailey has been assisting the town for years with its civilian firearm education and safety courses and Hoffman said he's like to bring him on in a more official capacity to work with those classes but also to help manage other firearm-related matters like scheduling, maintenance and use of the town's firing range.
Bailey wouldn't be on patrol like other reserves, but would be available and willing to help with special events when officers are needed for traffic control and security, Hoffman said.
Board members approved the addition to the department.
In other business, Rome City also approved two street repair contracts.
Board members opened bids for paving work on Front Street and North Street, which they received from five pavers.
The repair work will take place on Front Street from S.R. 9 to Gale Street and then on North Street from Front Street to where the road ends.
Niblock Excavating was the lowest of the five bidders, pricing Front Street at $83,863 and North Street at $68,133, coming in close to $50,000 lower than the next lowest bidder.
"They've done work with us before, they're good, they do a good job," Town Manager Leigh Pranger said.
Town board member Cheryl Clifton said she was pleased to receive five bids. Some construction projects in recent years have been hit-or-miss, as regional contractors generally have full schedules during the warm season.
The board also approved the town purchase $7,500 in crack-sealing service around the town, with the contractor to due as much as possible until they run out of materials.
Priorities for that work will include the town hall parking lot, Kerr Island and Lakeside Drive, Pranger said.
Pranger also informed board members that the city's wastewater discharge permit expires is up for renewal in 2022, so the board opted to have its engineering firm Commonwealth Engineers complete the application and submit it to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for review.
