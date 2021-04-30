KENDALLVILLE — The Dekko Foundation, a driving force in repurposing a former school building into a community learning center for all ages, has taken a page from its own collaborative playbook.
The foundation has moved its headquarters to the third floor of The Community Learning Center in Kendallville to work beside its partner organizations in fostering economic freedom and self-sufficiency for all ages through education. The foundation will benefit from the network of support and the energy in the building.
“The move to the CLC is a great opportunity to work alongside other organizations,” said Barry Rochford, strategic communications officer for the foundation, on a recent tour of the new office.
The Dekko Foundation led the efforts of community members, other non-profit organizations, and local city and education leaders in identifying a new use for the 150,000-square-foot brick former East Noble Middle School building after a new school opened. The foundation and its partnering organizations launched the learning center in 2019, continuing the historic school building’s tradition of education for new generations of students of all ages.
The Community Learning Center’s culture of collaboration, as well as the organizations there striving to remove barriers to economic freedom, will help the Dekko Foundation be a more effective funder, said Thomas Leedy, the foundation’s president, in a news release.
“We have the opportunity to work alongside these organizations and learn from them. That will help inform our efforts in all of our grantmaking priority areas and further the mission and vision that Mr. Dekko set forth for us,” Leedy said.
The foundation occupies the space of four former classrooms on the third floor in the southwest corner of the building. The classrooms have been remodeled as workspace for the foundations staff of eight and provide “hoteling” workspace for guests.
The space includes a break room and board room that will be available for other organizations at the center to use. The break room, still under construction, will feature a kitchen area, cabinets and three restaurant-style booths as well as table seating.
The foundation will continue to own and maintain founder Chet Dekko’s home on Baby Mountain, which served as the foundation’s home from its creation in 1981. The home will be used to offer programs that align with the foundation’s mission.
“The response to the new space has been great,” Rochford said. “Already people have come just to see the new space, as an opportunity to stop by. It makes the foundation more accessible to the community.”
The foundation is already drawing energy from the collaborative culture in the building and from being in the heart of the city. Rochford said the move from Dekko’s home is a “right change.”
“This change will help the work along. We can see what the other organizations do. It makes us a better funder,” Rochford said. “Can we be a resource for the communities that Dekko serves?”
Those communities include those in DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Whitley counties in northeast Indiana; five counties in south central Iowa; Norman County in Minnesota and Limestone County in Alabama.
The foundation’s successful collaboration with its partner organizations in launching the Community Learning Center can serve as a model for using resources in those other geographic areas.
“Norman County in Minnesota has similar circumstances, and collaboration can be used there,” Rochford said. “We can provide experience and sustainability beyond dollars.”
Even though the foundation’s office has changed physical locations, the core mission remains the same: support children with knowledge and skills needed for foster economic freedom through education.
The new office in The Community Learning Center helps the foundation to continue its work for the next 40 years in its home city, Kendallville.
“We invest in programs that invest in young kids from birth to 18,” Rochford said. “That will never change.”
