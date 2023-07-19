5 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Five people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Jheric Allen, 37, of the 4200 block of Humboldt Drive, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz, 24, of the 700 block of Joseph Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating without a license, leaving the scene of a crash. No bond information provided.
William Hibler, 36, of the 900 block of James Avenue West, St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving and dealing cocaine. No bond information provided.
Stephany McCarty, 41, of the 900 block of Hawpatch Street, LaGrange, was booked at 10:30 a.m.Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 4 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Jerad Yoder, 33, of the 26500 block of C.R. 54, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of non-support of a child, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
6 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Christina M. Johnston, 35, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Johnston was held without bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 51, of the 700 block of Pollywood Way, Syracuse, was booked at 9:27 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Steven B. Krieger, 45, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. NO further charging information provided. Krieger was held on $3,270 cash bond.
Jimmie D. Miller, 39, of the 800 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $50,000 bond.
Kirsten L. Moser, 25, of the 22500 block of Westmont Court, Woodburn, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Moser was held without bond.
Shane W. Smith, 41, of the 700 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:02 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
