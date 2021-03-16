ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners hope they are finally barking up the right tree when it comes to the old Noble County landfill.
Closed for decades, the landfill continues to leach chemicals to the surface that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management don’t meet IDEM standards.
At great expense, the county has considered many measures to deal with the leachate — chemicals leaching out with groundwater to the surface.
Ideas considered have included installing a wetlands on property the county owns adjacent to the landfill and paying someone full-time to collect the leachate and then apply it to the county-owned land.
During its meeting March 8, the commissioners decided to put a little more bark in their bite at fighting the problem.
The commissioners approved $20,600 for an initial study by a company which uses phytoremediation — using trees to deal with such issues.
At its most basic form, phytoremediation involves the planting of trees where groundwater is collecting. The trees soak up the groundwater and the chemicals.
Not any old arbor will do.
“You have to match the type of tree with the nutrients,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
The company doing the work for Noble County is Applied Natural Sciences Inc., which has been engineering phytoremediation since 1988.
According to materials presented to the commissioners, the process worked in Hannibal, Ohio.
Applied Natural Sciences was called in to address leachate seeps from a series of four connected sump pits installed in a French drain at the toe of a landfill cap at the Ohio location.
Each of the sump pits was reconfigured to allow for the planting of trees — in the Hannibal, Ohio, case the trees were white willows.
According to company data, the trees consumed 100% of the leachate previously land-applied. The land-application process was costing Hannibal $12,000 per year, including permitting.
The cost to install what the company calls TreeWell units into the four existing sumps was $6,500.
The company also has used its tree mediation program in West Virginia, New York state and California.
Also at the March 8 meeting, the commissioners approved spending $39,359 for a contract with Wilcox Environmental, the firm which helps local officials navigate their dealings with IDEM.
