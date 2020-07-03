Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Donald E. Davies, 36, of the 5600 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Brennan J. Dean, 38, of the 1200 block Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Dean was held on $1,000 bond.
Michael S. Jones, 37, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was booked at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to four court orders on two Class A and two Class B misdemeanor charges. No further charging information provided.
Saul Moreno Melchor, 46, of the 7700 block of West C.R. 615S, Topeka was booked at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Daniel B. Portmess, 41, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Portmess was held on $2,500 bond.
Elena A. Rhodes, 21, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
