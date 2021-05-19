LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners approved a grant allowing the county to begin doling out Major Moves money to REMC as the utility builds a countywide fiber-optic network.
LaGrange County REMC President and CEO Mark Leu made a pitch for the county funds last fall before a joint session of the commissioners and LaGrange County Council members. The county agreed to grant the local utility $5 million to help it raise the more than $20 million Leu estimated it would take to design and build a new countywide fiber-optic network.
The grant application had to undergo an extensive legal revue by a law firm hired by the county before it could be signed by the commissioners.
Construction on that project is already underway.
In other matters, the commissioner approved allowing the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new communications radio system from Motorola at a cost of $356,778. The new system will replace the current communications system in the sheriff’s office dispatch center. That equipment is nearing 20 years old and is expected to be considered obsolete by the end of next year.
The new radio system is state-of-the-art technology and will allow the sheriff’s department and its field officers to better communicate with other law enforcement and emergency services agencies around the area.
In addition to purchasing the radio, the commissioner also approved purchasing a $317,000 10-year maintenance agreement with Motorola to update and care for the new radio system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.