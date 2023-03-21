ALBION — An 83-year-old St. Joe man was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with child sex crimes.
Harry L. Hornett, of the 300 block of Spencer Street, was booked into the Noble County Jail at 5:05 p.m. Monday on charges of child molesting, a Level 4 felony; and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
During an initial court appearance Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer set Hornett’s bond at $25,000. Kramer also issued an order forbidding Hornett to contact the alleged victim or her family.
According to court documents, the crimes allegedly began occurring in August 2018 when the victim was under the age of 14 and continued through January of this year.
The victim told Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Angela Handshoe during an interview in January that the alleged crimes had occurred so many times she “lost count,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
The victim also told police that Hornett would give her money after these incidences and allegedly told her it was their secret.
Court documents allege Hornett admitted to touching the victim’s sex organ five or six times.
The victim’s mother contacted police in January, alleging the crimes had occurred in Kendallville, specifically mentioning Bixler Lake and a business on Main Street.
Hornett allegedly told investigators he had kissed the child victim on the cheek during a trip to Mongo, “and later stated he asked if he could kiss her ‘down there,’ but he never got to. (Hornett) explained he didn’t get to because the child victim didn’t want him to and they were in a parking lot, so anyone could have driven by at any time.”
Hornett had been charged Dec. 17, 1992, with sexual battery, a Class D felony, in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
Hornett reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in that case, and eventually admitted to sexual battery as a Class A misdemeanor, on Aug. 9, 1993.
