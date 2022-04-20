LAGRANGE — The popular and well-known musical, “The Music Man” is coming back to the Lakeland stage, with shows starting this Thursday and running through Sunday.
Starring Lakeland stage veteran and senior Terance Blankenship as Professor Harold Hill, and sophomore Aubrey Marks as Marian, the town’s librarian, “The Music Man” is one of the largest shows to take to the Lakeland stage in years. The production features a cast of more than 30 students.
The story takes the audience back to River City, Iowa, in 1912. The over-the-top Professor Harold Hill arrives in town and starts working to convince the townspeople that the only way to keep their boys from turning into juvenile delinquents is to form a River City Boys Band, and he just happens to be selling, so he says, band instruments and uniforms.
For Blankenship, who’s starred in several Lakeland stage productions, this performance will cap his musical career at Lakeland. Blankenship said playing the lead in this musical has required a lot of his time.
“It’s been a lot of work getting ready,” he said. “I’ve been combing through the script, watching the movies to find inspiration, listening to the soundtracks, it’s kind of consumed my life for the last month.”
Blankenship said he’s taken a lot of his inspiration for his portrayal of Professor Harold Hill from the 2003 television movie starring Matthew Broderick.
“Personally, I find that version of Harold a little more charming,” he explained.
“The Music Man” is enjoying its third revival on Broadway right now, which has helped fuel its popularity on high school stages across the area. Blankenship said he is aware of at least two other schools revisiting the musical this spring.
Joining Blankenship on stage is Aubrey Marks in the role of Marian. Marks is a LaGrange native now in her sophomore year at Lakeland. This is her first lead role in a Lakeland production.
“This is a big role,” she admitted. “But I’m enjoying it. I have a lot of fun onstage. I’ve really excited to be performing this role.”
Marks said she’s been working hard to understand the role, watching other online performances of the musical. Marks said she loves the love story that flows through the production.
Marks, who said she considers herself to be a bit “sassy” said she’ll try to bring a bit of her sassiness to the role.
The show features more than a dozen songs. The musical is directed by Steve McKowen, Lakeland’s Performing Arts Director and a Lakeland grad.
McKowen said this musical holds a special place in his heart. As an elementary school student, he came to Lakeland to watch one of his siblings perform in “The Music Man,” and McKowen said sitting in the audience that night, his life changed when he fell in love with theater.
The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. A matinee performance is set for Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased at the door.
