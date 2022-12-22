LAGRANGE — Giving Tuesday turned out to be another big success story for The Arc of LaGrange County.
The local not-for-profit organization that provides cradle-to-grave services for many of the community’s disabled citizens raised enough money to help fund a summer discovery program. That program is an eight-week summer program for students with disabilities ages 13 to 22. It will be offered to students in all three LaGrange County School districts as well as the special ed students at Amish parochial schools.
Deb Lambright, developmental director for Arc, said parents of these children report they often have a difficult time securing childcare for their children. Traditional childcare settings typically only allow students 12 and under. However, teenage and young adults with disabilities are not able to safely stay home alone when school is out for the summer. Parents often have to make difficult decisions, Lambright said.
About 45 members of the organization’s day program spent a couple of hours Friday packing gift bags and making Christmas cards for nearly 50 residents of a LaGrange nursing home. The cards were the last act in Arc’s Giving Tuesday donation.
Giving Tuesday was created to encourage people to help make their community a better place to live. Last month, Arc clients packed boxes of food at the Brighton Chapel Food Bank, and later, spent the day bagging groceries and carried those groceries to cars at Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange. In return for the help, Millers made a $1,000 donation to Arc.
Giving Tuesday has become an important annual event on the Arc calendar. It gives the organization a chance to do some good in the community while at the same time providing it with an opportunity to do some much-needed fundraising.
This year, Arc raised enough Giving Tuesday donations to qualify for a $20,000 match grant offered by the LaGrange County Community Foundation. Sue Hankinson organized arc’s Giving Tuesday plans.
LaGrange Family Dentistry provided Arc with boxes filled with oral hygiene items such as toothpaste and toothbrushes that were used as gift bags given alongside the Christmas cards.
