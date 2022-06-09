Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Kenny N. Gutierrez, 42, of the 500 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of being a habitual traffic law violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony. Gutierrez was held without bond.
Kristal L. Myers, 41, of the 100 block of East Mill Street, Topeka, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Myers was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Susan F. Putt, 49, of the 2400 block of Waynewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Putt was released on her own recognizance.
Lisa M. Smith, 39, of the 400 block of North Oakwood Drive, Albion, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held without bond.
Alexander R. Tweedy, 28, of the 19800 block of Birch Road, South Bend, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Tweedy was held on $50,000 bond.
