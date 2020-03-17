ROME CITY — A Rome City man lost his life Tuesday morning after his vehicle struck a guard rail, utility pole, sign and building at the intersection of S.R. 9 and Front Street in Rome City.
When crews arrived on scene they found Christopher Beebe, 25, of Rome City lying outside of his vehicle unresponsive.
Beebe's 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on S.R. 9 and struck the guardrail north of the intersection of Front Street. At that point the right front tire of the vehicle came off and the vehicle began to slide sideways.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck a sign and utility pole on the property of Lake, Town & Country Realty and crossed Front Street. The vehicle then left the roadway again hitting a sign and pole belonging to Pepperoni's Pizza causing it to flip end over end. The vehicle finally came to a rest on the driver side after striking the building of Shooky's Liquor Store.
Beebe was the only occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Noble County Noble County Sheriff’s Office and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
Assisting the Noble County Sheriff Department in the investigation was the Orange Township Fire Department, Noble County EMS, Rome City Marshal Office, Wolcottville Marshal Office, Indiana State Police, and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.