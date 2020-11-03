Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 1 according to jail records.
Courtney McDonald, 32, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 1145W, Shipshewana, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. She posted bond and was released Monday.
Rachel Harris, 36, of the 500 block of Forest Avenue, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 27 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Christy Yoder, 18, of the 10500 block of West C.R. 750W, Shipshewana, was arrested Oct. 27 by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Derrick Burrington, 43, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 915W, Shipshewana, was arrested Oct. 27 by LaGrange County police on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Joshua Storjohann, 33, of the 200 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Oct. 28 by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Randol, 39, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 625S, Wolcottville, was arrested Oct. 28 by LaGrange County police on a body attachment warrant.
Jessica Barton, 31, of the 900 block of East Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested Oct. 28 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to original charges of dealing in methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Montgomery, 29, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 1150W, Middlebury, was arrested Oct. 28 by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended.
Ryan Butchko, 30, of the 62400 block of Locust Road, South Bend, was arrested Oct. 28 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Steve Fry, 22, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 800S, Topeka, was arrested Oct. 29 by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Scott Armstrong, 40, of the 5500 block of West S.R. 120, Angola, was arrested Oct. 30 by LaGrange County police on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear for court.
Mitchell Troyer, 30, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Oct. 30 by LaGrange County police on revocation of community corrections relating to an orginal charge of dealing in methamphetamine as a Level 4 felony.
Mechelle Porter, 47, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 690N, Shipshewana, was arrested Oct. 30 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Daryl Yoder, 1100 block of North C.R. 1150W, Middlebury, was booked Oct. 30 by LaGrange County police to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Michael Middlebrooks, 24, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 600E, Howe, was booked Oct. 30 by LaGrange County police to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Derek Beardsley, 21, of the 2100 block of 5 Mile Road, South Lyon, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Mitchell Adams, 46, of the 300 block of Gold Street, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 31 by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Ronald McClellan, 47, no address provided, was arrested Oct. 31 by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tracy Henney, 44, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge, LaGrange, was arrested Oct. 31 by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Aaron Lambright, 20, of the 10200 block of C.R. 18, Middlebury, was arrested Nov. 1 by Shipshewana police on charges of minor in possession and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%.
Maverick Bailey, 26, of the 100 block of East Fourth Street, Milford, was arrested Nov. 1 by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Bailey posted bond and was released Sunday.
