KENDALVILLE — When the sun goes down on Friday, Oct. 28, the fun will start.
That evening, Kendallville’s first-ever lantern parade will set off from the Community Learning Center, bringing at least dozens but possibly 100-plus colorful and creative illuminated lanterns along a parade route through old-town neighborhoods and downtown.
It’s two weeks to go until the new event kicks off and Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said she’s already getting a lot of signups for the first-time event.
“We’ve got 40 entries so far and we’re expecting more,” she said and those aren’t just individuals but include organizations like Parkview Noble Hospital, the Kendallville Fire Department, Kendallville Public Library and Noble County Republicans and Noble County Democrats. Local day cares at the Apple Tree Center and Kendallville Day Care have also been participating, with their students decorating their own lanterns so they can take part.
But first, what is this lantern parade all about?
“This idea, my sister participates in the Atlanta BeltLine (Lantern) Parade every year for like that last 10 years and it’s grown,” Johnson said, noting that a lot of communities have adopted similar ideas.
No one else around northeast Indiana is doing something like it, which made it the exact kind of event Johnson wanted to bring in. Like the city’s popular Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, she’s looking for unique events that will make downtown Kendallville stand out.
“I like doing something that’s different. Something that not everyone else is doing. It was something different I thought people could get excited about,” Johnson said.
Participants in the parade are asked to create lanterns that can be illuminated in the dark and carried with them along the walking path, which will start at the Community Learning Center on Riley Street, go north to Mitchell Street, west to Main Street, through downtown, then east on Rush Street and back to the CLC.
Parade participants are encouraged to get creative and lanterns can be made out of almost anything. While paper ball lanterns like those you can buy at the store can technically suffice, decorating them, adding on or even developing unique offerings from cardboard boxes or milk jugs are an option, or even decorating umbrellas or other items in ways that will light up in cool ways at night.
“There’s a lot of information on Pintrest and other places where you can learn to make lots of types of lanterns. There’s a million different ways to do it and none of it’s complicated,” Johnson said.
For those who want some guidance help, Kendallville Public Library is hosting two lantern-making events with materials provided. Adults or teens can show up either Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kendallville branch, or Monday, Oct. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Rome City branch.
For people who don’t have a creative edge or don’t have time to whip something together, Historic Downtown Kendallville will be selling items like glow necklaces, glow balloons and glow-in-the-dark T-shirts for people who want to grab something quick and join in the walking route.
“You could honestly just show up with your family and buy a bunch of glowing balloons and walk,” Johnson said.
It’s a Halloween-timed event, but that doesn’t necessarily mean paradegoers need to think spooky. Costumes are optional, but the event will also feature some local hearses driving along for some Halloween ambiance.
Floats are allowed but not required, but Johnson envisions a parade comprised of people walking, riding bikes or on small vehicles like golf carts as opposed to cars, trucks and big floats like other parades.
Lineup at the Community Learning Center will start at 5:30 p.m. but the parade won’t set off until dusk. Sunset on Oct. 28 is 6:42 p.m., so expect the parade to set off at about quarter-til or at 7 p.m., Johnson said. Walking the route could take up to an hour, so participants are encouraged to dress appropriately and be ready to commit to the event.
There’s no cost to participate. But there’s also no prizes or contests in the inaugural year, either.
Spectators are encouraged to sit out anywhere along the parade route, which will pass through the neighborhoods east of downtown as down Main Street.
All that said, the lantern parade isn’t the only activity taking place.
Muralist Chris Lesley is painting multiple black-light murals in town, with Johnson expecting he’ll have five or six done by Oct. 28.
The murals will be invisible to the naked eye, but show up when hit with black light. Sponsored by local business, the murals will feature some fun art and also incorporate the sponsoring business’ logo somewhere in the pieces, which will be approximately 3-foot by 5-foot in size.
Historic Downtown Kendallville will have black-light flashlights for sale and a guide for people who want to go seek out the murals. Johnson hopes that, in the future, Kendallville will host several more of the black-light murals, making for a fun any-time-it’s-dark scavenger hunt for families.
For anyone who doesn’t want to go seeking out murals, the Strand Theatre will host a free showing of “Beetlejuice,” sponsored by the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, with giveaways at the movie for attendees.
After that, locals will want to rest up, because Kendallville’s Trick or Treat on Main Street is the following day, Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 10 a.m. at City Hall. After two years of drive-thru candy pickups due to the pandemic, Trick or Trick on Main Street is back to its normal format, with kids going door-to-door at downtown businesses to get their candy.
