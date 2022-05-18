Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jesus E. Aguilar-Collazo, 23, of the 600 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Aguilar-Collazo was released on his own recognizance.
Corey A. Davis, 28, of the 1000 block of West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda L. Larson, 36, of the 4700 block of Cabelaro, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony. Larson was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason R. Paulus, 48, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Glen J. Rosswurm, 36, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 300S, Albion, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Rosswurm was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.