KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's parks aren't technically on park land.
That's because Kendallville doesn't have a separate zoning designation specifically for parks.
Instead, recreational uses have been wedged in to other types of zones like residential and agricultural land, even though they're not technically permitted outright in those areas.
Why does it matter? Because the issue has recently through a wrench into the effort to establish a new skate park in Sunset Park off Drake Road, while also raising questions about future developments in other parks and whether they're even technically allowed under the city's codes.
While some cities and towns have specific zones set up for parks or other recreational uses, not all do, making the issue not unique to Kendallville.
Within the last month, a citizen's group that's been working with the Kendallville Park and Recreation Board to develop a new skate park for residents who want to enjoy skateboards, BMX bicycles and roller skates in a public place where they can ride and practice tricks.
After a search process, the group settled on Sunset Park off Drake Road as the best location and started moving with the planning process.
While working with the city's Planning and Zoning Department, however, they came to the realization that skate parks are only allowed in commercial zones — which are typically used for things like shops and office buildings — with a special use variance.
When the group came before the Kendallville City Council seeking that zoning change, council members balked at changing to an unusual and admittedly out-of-place zoning for 2 acres in the middle of a park sitting behind a residential neighborhood.
Skate parks are overtly not permitted in agricultural or resident zones, according to the city's zoning use matrix.
Unfortunately, all of Kendallville's parks are zoned for those uses, which is why the development has hit an impasse.
Sunset Park is zoned R1 — single-family residential — which is unique in that R1 zoning doesn't even technically allow for public parks as an authorized use.
"They are grandfathered in because they were there before the zoning code went into effect," Plan Director Dave Lange explained.
Bixler Lake Park is also R1 on the west side of the park, while the north and east sides including the campground are zoned A for Agriculture. The Kendallville Outdoor Sports Complex is also located on land zoned for agriculture.
Public parks are not outright permitted on agricultural land, but can be allowed with a special use designation that has to be approved by the plan commission and city council.
In other instance, city leaders are moving forward with development of a pocket park across from City Hall at the southwest corner of Main and Mitchell streets. That land is still zoned C2 — general commercial — from the service station that used to occupy the land.
Public parks are not allowed on C2 land without a special use designation, meaning the group establishing that park technically still needs to get some approvals before construction of that development begins.
"That's one of those things where, again, the park is moving so fast I don't even think we considered running it through a special use," Lange said.
Some communities have specific zoning designations for things like public parks and other recreational facilities.
In Noble County, there is a "Open Space and Conservancy" district that allows for public parks. In Ligonier, they have "Conservancy District" which allows for parks and is how the city's Kelley Park is zoned. In Rome City, it has a specific "Park and Recreation" zone which is how its public parks are zoned.
On the other side, Albion is another community that doesn't have a specific park zoning. Instead, the town's Hidden Diamonds Park is located on ground zoned R1 for light residential.
At the city council meeting two weeks ago, council members seemed to be pushing for the city to develop a new zoning category and then changing park lands to that new recreational zone to alleviate the problem.
But setting up new zoning designation is not an easy process — Lange estimated it could take a full year to create the zone, decide what is or isn't allowed in it, go through necessarily public hearings and board approvals and then ultimately rezone all of the park lands.
"Whether we incorporate a recreational zoning district I don't know, because then all of the public park land and all that would have to be rezoned to that district and that can be a major task," Lange said Tuesday.
Instead, the city might consider a simpler fix in reviewing and adjusting its use matrix to be more flexible in what types of recreational developments are allowed in what zones. That could make it easier for new types of structures to be put up in the city parks in the future without running into conflicts.
Lange, who is sitting in the middle of the issue as the neutral arbiter of the city's zoning rules, said he understands both sides of the skate park issue.
While Lange said it's unlikely the city park board would develop a small commercial zone in the middle of a park to a gas station or convenience store, technically it would be possible if the zoning was changed to commercial.
"The commercial zoning scares some people," he said. "We always have to say never say never. Stranger things happen."
From the other side, he also understands the skate park group as they're trying to do the right thing and abide by the city's rules as written and the technicalities are slowing down the process.
"The skate park committee is frustrated because they would like to move forward on their next phase," Lange said.
