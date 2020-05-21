KENDALLVILLE — This school year isn’t officially over yet, but the administration and staff at the East Noble School Corporation are already looking ahead to next fall sort of.
Superintendent Ann Linson told the school board Wednesday night, that there are no answers to what the school year will look like next fall.
“Reality is things aren’t going to be like they used to be,” she said. “My hope is we can come back in some shape or form, if cases increase we will have to return to e-learning.”
The corporation has utilized e-learning since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
“The last several weeks have been a challenge and unique,” Linson said.
She said all of the teachers and support staff deserve a thank you for all of their hard work over the past two months.
Linson told the board that plans for the coming school year won’t be finalized until July, because of the ever changing environment with the coronavirus.
“It is a matter of what works for our community and our facilities,” she said. “We have the tools and resources that we can adapt to whatever is thrown at us. We will try our best to deliver a quality education.”
To help with e-learning this year LigTel Communications installed additional wifi hotspots around the community for parents and students to utilize.
Linson said that has helped tremendously.
The students last day of e-learning for the year was May 15.
Wednesday night’s meeting only featured a handful of items on the agenda including the repurposing of two of the corporation’s older buses. One bus was donated to the Kendallville fire and police departments for training and the second bus was purchased by the fire department for additional training.
Brian Leitch, chief finance and operations officer said the safety and rescue training will be beneficial for the corporation’s staff and local firefighters and police officers. The local fire department will also be working with other departments in the county to provide rescue training with the old buses.
Several personnel issues were also approved.
Resignations of Kathleen Varner, Erin Weldon, Joy Kitter, Jasten Tuttle, Annette Donat, Andrea Terry, Erin Weldon, Holly Prater and Ashley Nusbaum were all approved.
Retirements included: Tony Blomeke, a sixth grade math teacher who has been with the corporation for 27 years; Denise Gordon a 20-year instructional assistant at North Side Elementary and Donna Rahal a 16-year instructional assistant at East Noble High School.
Approved reassignments include Melissa Spencer from a third grade teacher to Dean of Students at South Side Elementary. Ethan Hood from a second grade teacher at Avilla Elementary to a second grade teacher at North Side Elementary and Glenna Root from a three-hour to five-hour food service assistant.
New hires included: Margaret Zartman-Radike as a school psychologist for the corporation. Marya Arnold as a three-hour food service assistant at North Side Elementary. Tami Housholder was approved as the head varsity gymnastics coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.